trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2717651
NewsBusinessCompanies
PARAMOUNT CABLES Q3

Paramount Cables Q3 Net Profit Grows 54% To Rs 22 Crore

The company's total income rose to Rs 285.83 crore, up 29 per cent from Rs 221.99 crore in the year-ago period. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 03:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Paramount Cables Q3 Net Profit Grows 54% To Rs 22 Crore Twitter/ParamountCables

New Delhi: Wires manufacturer Paramount Cables has reported a 54 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 22.03 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal, boosted by higher income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 14.32 crore during the October-December quarter in the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. The company's total income rose to Rs 285.83 crore, up 29 per cent from Rs 221.99 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses stood at Rs 263.77 crore as against Rs 207.68 crore year on year.

Paramount Cables manufactures multi-core cables, low and high-voltage cables, besides extra-high-voltage cables for industrial applications. Earlier, the country's largest lender SBI on Saturday reported a 35 percent fall in standalone net profit to Rs 9,164 crore for the December quarter. State Bank of India (SBI) had earned a net profit of Rs 14,205 crore in the year-ago period. (Also Read: India's Stock Exchanges Cut Paytm Daily Trading Limits To 10% After Rout)

The bank's total income rose to Rs 1,18,193 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against Rs 98,084 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing. During the quarter, the bank earned interest income of Rs 1,06,734 crore as against Rs 86,616 crore in the same period a year ago.  

The bank's gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 2.42 percent at December-end of 3.14 per cent at the end of the third quarter of last year. (Also Read: Chennai Metro Joins ONDC, First To Do So; Check What New It Brings)

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.64 per cent against 0.77 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Poonam Pandey Death: What Is Cervical Cancer?
DNA Video
DNA: 1 minute delay...'no-entry' in 12th exam in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Is Paytm about to end?
DNA Video
Jharkhand New CM: DNA: Who is Champai Soren?
DNA Video
Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: What Is The Defence Land Scam?
DNA Video
Jharkhand Hemant Soren Arrest: DNA: Will Soren go to Jail?
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan Sentenced: 'Case fixing' against Imran in Pakistan!
DNA Video
DNA: Will hijab be banned in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi