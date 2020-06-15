Pfizer Ltd Q4 net profit declines 6% to Rs 103.01 crore

New Delhi: Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 5.90 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 502.01 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 535.66 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit stood at Rs 509.13 crore as against Rs 429.05 crore in 2018-19, Pfizer said.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,151.65 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was at Rs 2,081.50 crore in 2018-19.

The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, Pfizer said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 4,078.15 per scrip on the BSE.