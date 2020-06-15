हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pfizer

Pfizer Ltd Q4 net profit declines 6% to Rs 103.01 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Pfizer Ltd Q4 net profit declines 6% to Rs 103.01 crore

New Delhi: Drug firm Pfizer Ltd on Monday reported a 5.90 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 103.01 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 109.47 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Pfizer said in a filing to the BSE.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 502.01 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was at Rs 535.66 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For 2019-20, the company's net profit stood at Rs 509.13 crore as against Rs 429.05 crore in 2018-19, Pfizer said.

The company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,151.65 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2020. It was at Rs 2,081.50 crore in 2018-19.

The company's board of directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2020, Pfizer said.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd on Monday closed 0.41 per cent higher at Rs 4,078.15 per scrip on the BSE.

Tags:
PfizerQ4BSE
Next
Story

Airtel Payments Bank launches Suraksha Salary Account for MSMEs
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M36S

Video: Sushant's family reached Mumbai, funeral to be held today