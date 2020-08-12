Pioneer India launches 3 car audio video receivers with Alexa built-in feature; check price

New Delhi: Pioneer, one of the leading brands in-car infotainment, has launched 3 car audio-video (AV) receivers with Alexa built-in, under the names of DMH-Z6350BT (6.8-inch Car Stereo), DMH-ZS9350BT (9-inch Car Stereo) and DMH-ZF9350BT (9-inch Floating Display Car Stereo).

Created with Alexa, the cloud-based voice service from Amazon, these new car AV receivers from Pioneers are designed in such a way that it will help you for multitasking and ultimately provide a seamless driving experience.

Pioneer is trying to meet the pace and refresh its portfolio considering auto enthusiasts or the car lovers' need to have more dynamism in the Tech segment.

The different design features have been crafted to cater to the needs of different types of cars and users. The company is looking forward to bring a refreshing change in the car infotainment segment with the three new launches.

With Amazon Alexa built-in, users can talk to Alexa directly through the Pioneer DMH receivers. They can ask Alexa to add items to their shopping cart, play music, listen to the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and a lot more. Using Alexa with the DMH receivers is quite simple and hands-free.

Other key features/USPs of the products are:

1. With Alexa built-in, AV receivers can play music, place calls, play audiobooks, search for news, check the weather, control smart home devices and much more.

2. Built-in Apple CarPlay, users can use their mobile apps, make calls, and enjoy entertainment.

3. Android Auto automatically brings useful information and organizes it into simple cards. It appears only when needed, thus helps to avoid distractions while driving.

Product variants and price

- DMH-Z6350BT priced at Rs 49,990/

- 6.8" Capacitive Type WVGA Display Screen

- Makes the map reading safer and easier

- Users can tether the receiver with their smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet

- DMH-ZS9350BT priced at Rs 79,990/

- 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen

- Makes map reading easier and safer

- New Mechanical design allows the panel to be installed separately from the main unit, expanding your options for installation

- You can tether the receiver with your smartphone and browse videos and music on the internet

- DMH-ZF9350BT priced at Rs 84,990/

- 9" Capacitive Type HD Display Screen

- Provides immersive viewing experience

- Makes the map reading safer and easier