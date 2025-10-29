Ratan Tata’s Trusted Associate Mehli Mistry Removed From Tata Trusts After Internal Vote

New Delhi: Mehli Mistry, a low-profile industrialist from the well-known Pallonji family, has been voted out of the Tata Trusts — one of India’s most powerful and influential philanthropic and corporate institutions. Known to be a close confidant of Ratan Tata, Mistry has always preferred to stay away from the limelight but held significant influence within the Tata Group. He is also related to the late Cyrus Mistry, the former chairman of Tata Sons, and has long been part of the extended Tata business network.

In 2022, Mehli Mistry was appointed as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust. Together, these two charitable bodies own nearly 66 percent of Tata Sons, the holding company that controls the Tata Group’s various businesses. As a trustee, Mistry was involved in key governance discussions and had a say in decisions related to leadership and policy within the group.

Beyond his role at the trusts, Mistry runs his family’s M Pallonji Group, which operates across logistics, shipping, and industrial coatings. Despite being from the same family as the late Cyrus Mistry, his association with Ratan Tata remained cordial and cooperative for years, with Mistry often seen as one of Tata’s most trusted associates.

However, in 2025, differences reportedly arose among trustees over the management of the trusts and certain internal appointments. These disagreements led to a vote in which a majority of trustees decided not to renew Mehli Mistry’s term. As a result, he is stepping down from the boards of the two main Tata Trusts.

Mistry’s exit signals a shift in the internal balance of power within the Tata Trusts, which play a key role in shaping the direction of the Tata Group. His removal could mark the beginning of a new phase in how the trusts — and by extension, the Tata empire — are governed in the coming years.