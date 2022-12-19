'Reality in India is corruption, dirty roads,' Infosys founder Narayan Murthy's BIG REMARKS on country's situation: urge students to build 'new reality'

New Delhi: Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys, at the GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT), Rajam in the Vizianagaram district, on the occasion of the institution's Silver Jubilee Year festivities, while addressing the students, he urged them to fight to improve the nation's current situation and said that it was their duty to build a "new reality." "In Singapore, reality implies clean roads and no pollution, whereas in India reality means corruption, filthy roads, and pollution among other things. "Therefore, it is your obligation to build that new world."

Murthy explained the characteristics of leadership and stated that a great leader does not wait for anyone else to take responsibility. He further exhorted the students to seize this chance to step up and address these shortcomings. Instead of waiting for someone else to take the reins, picture yourself in that position. Reality is what you create it, according to the 76-year-old businessman and "Father of Indian IT,"

Young people should prioritise societal and national reform over their own personal interests, he continued. Murthy asked the students to follow GMR Group Chairman GM Rao's lead, become entrepreneurs, and generate jobs whenever possible by using GM Rao as an example.

The only way to end poverty and assist the less fortunate, continued Murthy, is to create jobs. Rao claimed that Murthy had inspired young people all around the nation. "My team, the instructors, and all the kids look up to you for inspiration."

Murthy launched Infosys in 1981 after quitting a lucrative position at Patni Computer Systems to launch the business. The corporation is currently valued at about USD 71 billion and is listed on the NYSE.