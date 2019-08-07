Reliance enters into JV with BP to set up 5,500 petrol pump outlets in India in 5 years

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and BP have they will form a new joint venture that will include a retail service station network and aviation fuels business across India.

“RIL and BP’s venture will incorporate and build on RIL’s current fuel retailing network of over 1,400 sites across India, which the partners aim to grow rapidly to up to 5,500 sites over the next five years,” the company said in a release.

RIL will hold 51 percent stake in the new joint venture while the remaining 49 percent will be held by by BP. This joint venture will also include RIL’s aviation fuels business, which currently operates at over 30 airports across India, providing participation in this rapidly-growing market, the company said.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with BP, one of the global leaders in the fuel-retailing sector. This partnership is a testimony to the strong ties between BP and Reliance. Our robust partnership in developing gas resources in India has now expanded to fuel retailing and aviation fuels. This transformative partnership will deepen our engagement with the consumers in further enhancing the world-class services across the country,” RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said.

The company said that the final agreements will be reached during 2019 and, subject to regulatory and other customary approvals, the transaction will be complete in the first half of 2020.

“India is set to be the world’s largest growth market for energy by the mid-2020s. BP is already a large investor here and we see further attractive, strategic opportunities to support this growth. We are working closely with Reliance to develop India’s gas resources, helping meet the country’s demand for that key fuel. Together we will work to provide consumers across India the high-quality fuels, convenience retail and services they need, continuing to drive modernisation and mobility solutions across the country,” Bob Dudley, Group Chief Executive of BP said

After initial co-operation from 2008 in exploration offshore India, BP and RIL entered into their current partnership in 2011 when BP acquired a 30% interest in RIL’s portfolio of exploration and production interests offshore India, including the major producing KG D6 gas-producing block off the east coast. More recently, since 2017 the partners have sanctioned three new gas developments in the KG D6 block.