Reliance Industries aims to make ‘sustainable clothing’ affordable

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), the world’s largest integrated polyester yarn and fibre producer, has announced that it has taken a big stride to make ‘sustainable clothing’ affordable and accessible, taking a leaf from the success story of the group’s telecom venture Jio in getting volumes with competitive pricing, a top RIL official said.

“For us, sustainability is not a fashionable word, we are making fashion out of it and it is a sustainable business,” said Vipul Shah, chief operating officer of petrochemicals division at RIL. “It is time we look at sustainability beyond corporate social responsibility.”

RIL, pioneer of recycling of PET bottles in India, is processing over two billion post-consumer (used) PET bottles every year and plans to scale it up to six billion in two years, he said.

RIL’s initiative for recycling of used waste PET bottle is a classic example of sustainability and circularity as it is the only company in the world that has created a complete circle from creation of PET Resin for making bottles, collection of discarded PET bottles, converting them to Recron Green Gold, eco-friendly polyester fibres for use by downstream textile value chain that converts the fibres in to high-value sleep products and R|Elan™ based fashion apparel.

RIL has pursued the collection of used PET bottles and recycling it to fibre in sustainable manner with the key objective of social responsibility towards the society and nation, for over two decades. The grey fibre produced using used PET bottles are branded as Recron GreenGold and the dope dyed polyester staple fiber are branded as Recron Green Gold EcoD. These eco-friendly fibres also provides the power of sustainability to Reliance’s next generation fabric range branded R|Elan Fabric 2.0.

Apart from strengthening internal initiatives in sustainability RIL is also working closely with entire textile industry, through its Hub Excellence Programme encompassing yarn, textile manufacturers, leading domestic and international brands – retailers and fashion houses. RIL also partners with likeminded leading yarn, textile and apparel manufactures to develop a symbiotic relationship.

Global brands are making everything from swimwear to winter wear to backpacks with recycled material. India can catch up soon if it looks at its waste as a resource, RIL said.