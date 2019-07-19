Reliance Industries Q1 Net rises 6.8% to Rs 10,104 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday reported a 6.8 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to Rs 10,104 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

In the last quarter RIL reported 9.8 percent rise its net profit to Rs 10,362 crore, for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019. Reliance had posted an 8.8 percent rise in its third quarter ended December 31, 2018, thus becoming the first Indian private company to post Rs 10,000 crore profit in a quarter.

In FY 2019-20 RIL posted record quarterly consolidated revenue of Rs 172,956, up 22.1 percent year-on-year, the company said in a statement.