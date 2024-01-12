SBI Branch Has A Unique Visitor, A Bull! Harsh Goenka Posts Video, Netizens Share Hilarious Comments

New Delhi: A hilarious incident unfolded at the State Bank of India branch Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. Twitter users couldn't stop laughing at the video shared by Industrialist Harsh Goenka.

A video that is of 30-seconds duration, captured the moment when a bull casually entered into the in Shahganj branch of the SBI. Both staff and customers were surprised by the 'unconventional visitor's' entry.

The footage has gone viral on social media, that shows the bull exploring the branch freely, eliciting amusing reactions from netizens.

Buy SBI : bull run _ pic.twitter.com/5RyANmDR59 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 11, 2024

The bull's unexpected visit has cracked up the netizens. In the video, after the bull nonchalantly enters the bank, taking its moment in a corner, strolling past the counter that seemed to have caused a brief moment of panic. The security guard attempted to shoo away the bull with a stick, urging people to step back.

Here are some hillarious comments by twitter users, sharing their amusement at the special visitor.

