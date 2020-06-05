हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SBI

SBI Q4 net profit jumps four-fold to Rs 3,581 crore

Net profit for the three months ended March 31 jumped to 35.81 billion rupees ($474.46 million) from 8.38 billion rupees a year earlier, Mumbai-based SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Bengaluru: State Bank of India (SBI), the country`s largest lender by assets, reported a more than four-fold jump in profit for the fourth quarter on Friday, driven by a one-time gain from a stake sale in its credit card unit.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans, a measure of asset quality, eased to 6.15% from 6.94% in the previous quarter, while provisions for bad loans fell 31.4% to 118.94 billion rupees.

