close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karti Chidambaram

SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

SC had on January 30 had allowed Karti, facing probe in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore as security.

SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram&#039;s plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, seeking return of Rs 10 crore that he had deposited with court's registry for travelling abroad.

SC had on January 30 had allowed Karti, facing probe in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore as security.

The apex court had also asked him to file an undertaking indicating his flight details and the date of arrival in India adding that he must surrender his passport on return and not to "open or close any bank account overseas".

Karti's cases are being probed by the ED and the CBI.

Rejecting, Karti's plea, the court said that that every time he seeks to go abroad, he must deposit the above amount to the court. Court also said that it would be better for him to focus on his parliamentary constituency.

The court, also pointed out that Karti's attitude towards cooperation in the investigation has not been satisfactory. “If you still have this attitude, then we will have a tough stance,” the court added.

 

Tags:
Karti ChidambaramP ChidambaramINX MediaAircel Maxis
Next
Story

SpiceJet net profit increases 22% to Rs 56.3 in Q4

Must Watch

PT58S

Watch top news stories of 29th May, 2019