SC dismisses Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed plea of Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, seeking return of Rs 10 crore that he had deposited with court's registry for travelling abroad.

SC had on January 30 had allowed Karti, facing probe in the INX Media and the Aircel Maxis cases, to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore as security.

The apex court had also asked him to file an undertaking indicating his flight details and the date of arrival in India adding that he must surrender his passport on return and not to "open or close any bank account overseas".

Karti's cases are being probed by the ED and the CBI.

Rejecting, Karti's plea, the court said that that every time he seeks to go abroad, he must deposit the above amount to the court. Court also said that it would be better for him to focus on his parliamentary constituency.

The court, also pointed out that Karti's attitude towards cooperation in the investigation has not been satisfactory. “If you still have this attitude, then we will have a tough stance,” the court added.