Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal responds to Ashish Chanchlani Sasta Shark Tank, says 'Use bhi apna ghar chalana hai'

New Delhi: Shark Tank, a reality television show’s judge Anupam Mittal wrote a social media post about his mother and mother-in-law. One of the people who commented on that post inquired about comedian and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani's fake 'Sasta Shark Tank,' in which he referred to the creator of 'shaadi.com' as "India's No 1 simp," "serial murderer looks," and "four time divorcee." Anupam was also identified as the owner of 'divorcee.com' in the video.

The fan asked Anupam, "Sir, don't you think the way Ashish has portrayed you in his Sasta Shark Tank is very wrong! Like is it okay to do character assassination of someone in the name of comedy? I really don't know what's your take on this but I felt very bad when I watched that video!" Anupam answered, "ignore, use bhi apna ghar chalana hai (He also has to run his house) (winking face emoji). Anyway, besides me, nobody can assassinate my character. Woh privilege mein apne paas hi rakhta hoon (Only I have that privilege)."

Anupam and other sharks Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Vineeta Singh arrived on The Kapil Sharma Show and had a wonderful time with Kapil and his colleagues..

Kiku Sharda tweeted a video of himself roasting Shark Ashneer Grover the other day, and it was hilarious. Despite the fact that the show's first season has ended, the buzz surrounding the show and its judges continues. The Sharks have grown in popularity, and they frequently get together for parties, luncheons, and other social events.

Live TV

#mute