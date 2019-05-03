SpiceJet adds 12 more services from May 11

Mumbai: SpiceJet has announced introduction of 12 new flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to other destinations.

Of the 12 new services, which commence from May 11, six are to and from Mumbai while the rest connects the national Capital, Spicejet said in a statement.

The airline will deploy Boeing 737 NG aircraft on these routes, it said, adding the new services from Mumbai will be operated from Terminal 2.

The airline has introduced new flights on the Delhi- Vishakhapatnam and Delhi-Kochi sectors besides adding a fifth daily service on the Mumbai-Bengaluru route, and a second frequency on the Mumbai-Gorakhpur route.

Frequencies on the Mumbai-Chennai and Delhi-Srinagar routes have gone up to five and three services, respectively, it added.

Since April,it has introduced 77 new flights including 48 flights connecting Mumbai,16 connecting Delhi and eight between Mumbai and Delhi as it seeks to fill the capacity deficit due to the shuttering of Jet Airways mid last month.

In addition to these 77 flights, SpiceJet has also announced more international connectivity. Some of the new international routes include Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, and Kathmandu from Mumbai.