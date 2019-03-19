हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpiceJet

SpiceJet joins global airlines' grouping IATA

SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to join the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has over 290 airlines as members.

SpiceJet joins global airlines&#039; grouping IATA

New Delhi: Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has become a member of global airlines' grouping IATA.

SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to join the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has over 290 airlines as members.

"The IATA membership is also significant on account of SpiceJet's plans to rapidly expand its international footprint," the airline said in a statement.

The membership also allows SpiceJet to explore and grow its collaborations with international member airlines of IATA through interlining and code shares, enabling to seamlessly expand the network options for its passengers in future, it added.

Tags:
SpiceJetIATAInternational Air Transport Association
Next
Story

Jet Airways: Prabhu asks aviation secy to hold emergency meet

Must Watch

PT3M15S

Goa: Pramod Sawant to prove majority in assembly tomorrow