SpiceJet joins global airlines' grouping IATA

New Delhi: Low cost carrier SpiceJet on Tuesday said it has become a member of global airlines' grouping IATA.

SpiceJet is the first Indian budget carrier to join the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has over 290 airlines as members.

"The IATA membership is also significant on account of SpiceJet's plans to rapidly expand its international footprint," the airline said in a statement.

The membership also allows SpiceJet to explore and grow its collaborations with international member airlines of IATA through interlining and code shares, enabling to seamlessly expand the network options for its passengers in future, it added.