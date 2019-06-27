SpiceJet launches daily non-stop flight from Mumbai to Hong Kong

New Delhi: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Thursday said that it has launched a daily non-stop flight connecting Mumbai with Hong Kong.

“SpiceJet is the only Indian carrier to connect Mumbai with Hong Kong with a daily non-stop flight effective 31 July, 2019,” the company said in a statement.



Hong Kong is also connected to Delhi with a daily non-stop flight by SpiceJet. SpiceJet will deploy its 168-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the sector.

“We are delighted to announce the launch of our new non-stop flight connecting Mumbai with Hong Kong. SpiceJet's new Hong Kong flight will help meet the growing demand from both leisure and business travellers to and from Mumbai,” Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said.

The flight will depart from Mumbai at 1.05 am and arrive Hong Kong at 9.40 am. SpiceJet is celebrating the launch by announcing introductory all inclusive promotional fare starting at Rs 16,700 on Mumbai-Hong Kong, and Rs 19,200 on Hong Kong-Mumbai routes.

SpiceJet this week announced the launch of eight new non stop international flights from Mumbai and Delhi. The airline is the first Indian LCC to connect Mumbai with Riyadh and Dhaka and Delhi with Dhaka and Jeddah, SpiceJet said.

The flights to Dhaka and Jeddah are effective from the last week of July while the flight to Riyadh will commence on August 15. SpiceJet will service Mumbai Riyadh Mumbai Mumbai Dhaka Mumbai, Delhi Dhaka Delhi and Delhi Jeddah Delhi with daily non stop flights.

Starting 1 April, SpiceJet has announced close to 124 new flights which includes 76 connecting Mumbai, 20 connecting Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.