SpiceJet offers Covid-19 insurance cover for passengers starting at Rs 443 a year

New Delhi: Budget Airline SpiceJet on Wednesday announced Covid-related insurance cover for its passengers.

SpiceJet has tied up with Go Digit General Insurance Limited through its Digit Illness Group Insurance Policy for the insurance cover under which passengers can choose for insurance cover ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 300,000 by paying a premium of Rs 443 and Rs 1564 a year (including GST) respectively.

Insurance covers hospital expenses and all pre and post hospitalisation expenses for 30 and 60 days respectively. This insurance has no restrictions on room or ICU rent, meaning there is no limit on ICU charges or room rent until the insured sum lasts.

Insurance cover includes tests, medication and consultations upon testing positive for COVID-19.

The policy will be valid for a period of one year from the date of issuance and covers all types of hospitals including Private, Military, Army, Government etc. and ensures a zero-touch process to avail the claim.

While making a claim, customers can either opt for a cashless claim post positive diagnosis report of Covid-19 or a reimbursement claim.

Under cashless, the amount is settled with the hospital or the provider directly whereas in case of a reimbursement claim, the claim amount is transferred to the customer’s bank account.

The maximum age for this policy is 60 years. Children from 90 days to 18 years can also be covered if either of their parents have taken this policy. Premium amount paid for the policy is non-refundable after free look period of 15 days.