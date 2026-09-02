The legal team of the Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, appeared at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), contending that the malicious media trial was engineered within a span of 15 days concerning a Rs 6.5 crore repayment offer while there were allegations worth Rs 22,006 crore against it. Senior Advocate Sasmit Patra, who is appearing for the case of Dr Chandra, stated that intense media criticism happened in spite of the nonexistence of any binding judgment from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on that matter.