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Dr Subhash Chandra's legal team slams 'unfair media trial' at NCLAT and challenges 5-member NCLT bench

Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra's legal team slammed an unfair media trial at the NCLAT while challenging the jurisdiction of a 5-member NCLT bench.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 06:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 06:30 PM IST
Dr Subhash Chandra's legal team slams 'unfair media trial' at NCLAT and challenges 5-member NCLT bench
Image Credit: Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra.

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