Tamatar Leela Sees No Stopping! Paytm to Sell Tomatoes in Collaboration with Govt Companies, CHECK PRICE Here

In an effort to alleviate the burden of expensive tomatoes in the country, Paytm has entered the arena. The company will now sell tomatoes at the rate of Rs. 70 per kilogram. For this, Paytm has partnered with NCCF and NAFED. Paytm E-Commerce Private Limited (PEPL) issued a statement on Tuesday, stating that it has joined hands with NAFED and NCCF to sell tomatoes at Rs. 70 per kilogram in Delhi-NCR.

These Two Companies Were Already Selling Tomatoes

The central government's cooperative societies, NCCF and NAFED, were already selling tomatoes to retail consumers through mobile vans at Rs. 70 per kilogram in Delhi-NCR and a few selected cities.



In a statement, PEPL said that in Delhi-NCR, Paytm will sell tomatoes through NCCF at Rs. 70 per kilogram for its users.

Can Buy Tomatoes Twice a Week

Along with this, consumers can buy two kilograms of tomatoes per week at only Rs. 140 with free delivery through NAFED on the Paytm app. The statement said that this step will benefit users as the retail prices of tomatoes have exceeded Rs. 200 per kilogram in some cities.

Increasing Prices Affecting Nationwide

A spokesperson for the company (Paytm) said, "Rising prices of essential items like tomatoes are affecting many people nationwide. With this collaboration between NCCF and NAFED, our users in Delhi-NCR can now easily obtain tomatoes at affordable prices."