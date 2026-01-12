Advertisement
NewsBusinessCompaniesTCS To Announce Q3 Result Today, Check Expected Dividend And Record Date
TCS

TCS To Announce Q3 Result Today, Check Expected Dividend And Record Date

Expectations point to a similar or slightly higher amount of Rs 10-11 per share, maintaining TCS's strong shareholder return policy amid steady profitability.

 

Written By Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TCS To Announce Q3 Result Today, Check Expected Dividend And Record DateFile Photo

New Delhi: TCS is set to announce its Q3 FY26 dividend decision today, January 12, 2026, as part of its earnings release. The board will consider a third interim dividend, with the record date fixed at January 17, following previous payouts of Rs 11 per share in Q1 and Q2. Expectations point to a similar or slightly higher amount of Rs 10-11 per share, maintaining TCS's strong shareholder return policy amid steady profitability.

Dividend History TCS has consistently paid interim dividends each quarter, totaling around Rs 44 per share in FY25 across four payouts. Q3 FY26 aligns with this pattern, supported by projected PAT growth to Rs 13,000 crore despite margin pressures from wage hikes.

Payout Timeline Shareholders recorded on January 17 qualify for the dividend, payable shortly after board approval today. This timing ensures liquidity for investors ahead of the next earnings cycle.

