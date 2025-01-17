Techie Shares Details On Why He Left Infosys Without A Job Back Up Despite Being Sole Breadwinner

New Delhi: Work-life balance, pay parity, toxic work culture and several other terms have been dominating the corporate job market lately. Sharing the details of quitting his I-T job without an offer letter and despite being the sole breadwinner, an Infosys employee has cited six reasons for leaving Infosys.

In his LinkedIn post, which has now gone viral, techie Bhupendra Vishwakarma, highlighted the reasons behind quitting Infosys in 6 points.

"During my time at Infosys, I faced several systemic issues that ultimately forced me to make the difficult decision of leaving without an offer in hand. I want to speak openly about these challenges because they are indicative of larger problems in corporate workplaces," he wrote.

Vishwakarma outlined 6 major points and said that these reasons pushed him to take the difficult decision of quitting his job:

1. No Financial Growth Despite Promotion

2. Unfair Workload Redistribution

3. Stagnant Career Prospects

4. Toxic Client Environment

5. Lack of Recognition

6. Onsite Opportunities and Regional Bias

Check out his detailed LinkedIn Post

He also mentioned that the issues aren’t unique to him, they reflect the "experiences of countless employees who feel voiceless in the face of such systemic failures. I chose to leave because I couldn’t compromise my self-respect and mental health for an organization that ignored these basic issues."

Vishwakarma also emphasised on the need for corporate managers stop "sugarcoating the realities on the ground" and begin addressing these problems.

"Employees are not resources to be exploited; they are human beings with aspirations and limits. If such toxic practices continue unchecked, organizations risk losing not only their talent but also their credibility," he wrote.