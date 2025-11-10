TRAI Launches Consultation Paper To Overhaul Nine Key Interconnection Regulations

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper to review all existing regulations governing interconnection among telecom operators. The move aims to modernize India’s interconnection framework in line with the rapid rollout of 4G, 5G, and satellite-based telecom technologies.

India’s telecom sector has undergone massive technological changes, making parts of the old interconnection rules obsolete. The regulator said the review will help create a future-ready, adaptable regulatory structure for seamless connectivity across networks.

Under the TRAI Act, 1997, the regulator is empowered to set terms and conditions for interconnectivity, ensuring technical compatibility and efficient service delivery between providers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The paper proposes to review nine key regulations, including:

The Telecommunication Interconnection Regulations, 2018

SMS Termination Charges Regulations, 2013

Intelligent Network Services Regulations, 2006

Interconnection Usage Charges Regulations, 2003

Reference Interconnect Offer (RIO) Regulations, 2002

and others dating back to 1999.

These frameworks have evolved through several amendments, with the latest issued in 2020, and have been instrumental in ensuring fair competition, cost-based pricing, and consumer protection.

The review will focus on critical areas such as IP-based interconnections, crucial for 4G and 5G networks; interconnection charges (origination, transit, termination, and international); and integration with satellite networks, especially the location of Points of Interconnect (PoIs).

TRAI had earlier released a pre-consultation paper in April 2025 to gather stakeholder feedback. Based on those responses, the regulator has now issued this comprehensive consultation paper titled “Review of Existing TRAI Regulations on Interconnection Matters.”

TRAI has invited written comments by December 8, 2025, and counter-comments by December 22, 2025, via its official website.