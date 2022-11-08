Twitter ex-employee receives something SPECIAL unexpectedly days after being fired from the company - Details here

New Delhi: After taking the reins of Twitter, Elon Musk and his team fired off almost 50% of Twitter staff last week globally. Many of people around the globe had condemned the action calling it violation of the laws and inhumane. However, Twitter did something strange for the former employee of the company after laying off on Friday.

Twitter ex-employee Elaine Filadelfo has received a congratulatory anniversary gift from the company despite of being laid off by the company on Friday.

“Got a special delivery today!!” she tweeted on her official handle after sharing the image in which the parcel from twitter could be seen with the congratulatory message of the 10 years of anniversary.

Upon being fired from Twitter on November 4, Elaine had posted a series of Tweets in an effort to vent out her fury for firing her and her team immediately. She said it the end of an era. That was a brutal way to go after 10 years, but Twitter wasn’t defined by last night. It’s defined by the culture ‘they’ made, the lifelong friendships, how they supported each other, the damn good work they did along the way. They are my people forever.

End of an era. This is a brutal way to go after 10 years, but Twitter isn’t defined by last night. It’s defined by the culture *we* made, the lifelong friendships, how we supported each other, the damn good work we did along the way. You’re my people forever #LoveWhereYouWorked — Elaine Filadelfo (@ElaineF) November 4, 2022

She further said that that hit her ‘entire team’. The most brilliant, creative, and kind researchers/ analysts one could imagine. She gave the hint that she would soon tell about her next move in the coming days.