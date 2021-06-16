Vistara operates India’s first flight with fully vaccinated pilots and crew

New Delhi: Vistara airlines on Wednesday (June 16) flew India’s first flight with fully COVID-19 vaccinated pilots and cabin crew. The company said that the flight departed the Delhi International Airport at 8:50 AM on June 16 and reached the Mumbai Airport at 11:10 AM.

Flight UK963 was expected to return with the same pilots and crew to Delhi at 14:05 PM. The flight departed from Mumbai at 11:55 AM. The Tata Sons-led carrier plans to operate similar flights in the coming days to boost confidence in flyers so that they can start travelling with Vistara soon.

Vistara noted that the number of fully vaccinated staff is increasing rapidly. With that, the company plans to increase the frequency of flights with fully COVID-19 vaccinated pilots and cabin crew.

Taking the announcement to Twitter, Vistara said, “India's first flight with fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots landed in Mumbai today and we couldn't be more excited. Your safety will always be our top priority!”



The company also used the hashtag ‘#FlyingFeelsSafeAgain’ in its tweets to make travellers confident of flying again without the fear of coronavirus.

India's first flight with fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots landed in Mumbai today and we couldn't be more excited. Your safety will always be our top priority! #FlyingFeelsSafeAgain#VforVaccine pic.twitter.com/yqfcIODnVu — Vistara (@airvistara) June 16, 2021

In a recent announcement, Vistara had said that 100% of its eligible employees, including its corporate staff, have taken at least their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The company is now striving to fully vaccinate all its employees against COVID-19. Also Read: Travelling abroad? Negative RT-PCR report with QR code now mandatory for international flights

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, “Vaccination is the best-known defence against the pandemic that is helping the world get back to normalcy, subsequently aiding the recovery of the aviation industry. We have been consistently getting our staff vaccinated in our endeavour to ensure safety for them, their families and our customers whom they serve.”

“This special flight operated by our fully vaccinated cabin crew and pilots is a sign of our continued commitment towards making flying feel safe again,” he added. Also Read: Air travel alert! Domestic flights to cost 15% more from June 1, check revised rates here

Live TV

#mute