We have received draft scheme of reconstruction: SBI Chairman on Yes Bank

A day after the State Bank of India had expressed its willingness to invest in debt-ridden Yes Bank, the SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar on Saturday (March 7, 2020) said that the draft scheme is already in public domain and SBI's investment and legal team is working on preparing the report which is to be submitted to RBI on Monday (March 9, 2020).

Rajnish Kumar informed that SBI will invest Rs 2450 crore in Yes Bank and own 49 per cent of the restructured bank. He said, '' SBI board has given in-principle approval of exploring the possibility of picking up a stake of up to 49% in Yes Bank.''

Talking about the draft plan, Rajnish Kumar said that there are many potential investors and only after seeing the scheme RBI has approached us. He added, any investor wanting to invest above 5 per cent, will have to go through all regulatory norms of RBI

SBI, as well as the general public, now has time until Monday to comment or make suggestions on the RBI's draft plan.