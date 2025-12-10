World’s Most Indebted Companies – Number One Owes More Than India’s GDP
Among the world’s 10 most indebted companies, five are Chinese, three are American and one each is French and Canadian.
Global Corporate Debt: Companies across the world routinely take on debt for various reasons such expanding operations, refinance existing loans or investing in growth opportunities. However, for some companies, borrowing escalates into a heavy burden when business operations fail to generate sufficient revenue. Over time, this debt can spiral, sometimes leading the firms to shut down or sell assets to stay afloat.
Examining global corporate debt reveals staggering numbers. Among the top 10 most indebted companies worldwide, five hail from China, three are from the United States, one is from France and one from Canada. The United States dominates the list with its housing finance giants.
Fannie Mae Leads The Pack
At the top of the list is American mortgage giant Fannie Mae, carrying a jaw-dropping $4.21 trillion in debt. To put this into perspective, the company’s debt is roughly equivalent to India’s GDP and exceeds the GDP of nations like the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy and Canada individually.
World’s Top 10 Most Indebted Companies
In terms of corporate debt, the world’s top 10 most indebted companies are as follows:
- Fannie Mae (USA) – $4.21 trillion
- Freddie Mac (USA) – $3.349 trillion
- JPMorgan Chase (USA) – $496.55 billion
- Agricultural Bank of China (China) – $494.86 billion
- China Construction Bank (China) – $479.33 billion
- BNP Paribas (France) – $473.67 billion
- ICBC (China) – $445.05 billion
- Bank of China (China) – $400.70 billion
- CITIC Limited (China) – $386.79 billion
- Royal Bank of Canada (Canada) – $377.70 billion
India’s Most Indebted Company
Within India, Reliance Industries tops the debt charts, carrying $230.79 billion in loans. In Indian currency, this translates to an astonishing Rs 20,80,792 crore.
This highlights the scale of corporate borrowing in India, reflecting both ambitious growth plans and the complex financial strategies companies deploy to remain competitive.
This list serves as a reminder of how corporate debt, while often a tool for expansion, can also become a monumental financial challenge when not carefully managed.
