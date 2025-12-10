World’s Most Indebted Companies – Number One Owes More Than India’s GDP

Global Corporate Debt: Companies across the world routinely take on debt for various reasons such expanding operations, refinance existing loans or investing in growth opportunities. However, for some companies, borrowing escalates into a heavy burden when business operations fail to generate sufficient revenue. Over time, this debt can spiral, sometimes leading the firms to shut down or sell assets to stay afloat.

Examining global corporate debt reveals staggering numbers. Among the top 10 most indebted companies worldwide, five hail from China, three are from the United States, one is from France and one from Canada. The United States dominates the list with its housing finance giants.

Fannie Mae Leads The Pack

At the top of the list is American mortgage giant Fannie Mae, carrying a jaw-dropping $4.21 trillion in debt. To put this into perspective, the company’s debt is roughly equivalent to India’s GDP and exceeds the GDP of nations like the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, Italy and Canada individually.

World’s Top 10 Most Indebted Companies

In terms of corporate debt, the world’s top 10 most indebted companies are as follows:

Fannie Mae (USA) – $4.21 trillion Freddie Mac (USA) – $3.349 trillion JPMorgan Chase (USA) – $496.55 billion Agricultural Bank of China (China) – $494.86 billion China Construction Bank (China) – $479.33 billion BNP Paribas (France) – $473.67 billion ICBC (China) – $445.05 billion Bank of China (China) – $400.70 billion CITIC Limited (China) – $386.79 billion Royal Bank of Canada (Canada) – $377.70 billion

India’s Most Indebted Company

Within India, Reliance Industries tops the debt charts, carrying $230.79 billion in loans. In Indian currency, this translates to an astonishing Rs 20,80,792 crore.

This highlights the scale of corporate borrowing in India, reflecting both ambitious growth plans and the complex financial strategies companies deploy to remain competitive.

This list serves as a reminder of how corporate debt, while often a tool for expansion, can also become a monumental financial challenge when not carefully managed.