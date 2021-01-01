Zomato clocks 4,254 orders per minute on New Year's eve, leaves CEO Deepinder Goyal awestruck

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato saw unprecedented order per minute on New Year's eve, leaving the company's CEO Deepinder Goyal completely awestruck.

Goyal via his twitter account posted a host of tweets since the evening of December 31, giving the follower a detailed account on how orders from India and also outside (for people in India) kept pouring in.

Goyal today tweeted:

Yesterday, we clocked 60% more GMV than last new year’s eve. That’s GMV of ₹75 crores in one single day, with peak orders per minute (OPM) rate of 4,254. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2021

Here's a heat map of "add to cart" events across the globe. 634k events in the last 30 minutes. So many people outside of India are placing orders for their loved ones in India. PS – UAE, Lebanon, Turkey event logs are for local orders. pic.twitter.com/mABSmz3QHf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2020

He also wrote that Zomato worked with 100,000 delivery partners to deliver all these orders on the New Year's eve and thanked its restaurant partners, Zomato team and people for their support.

We worked with ~100,000 delivery partners to deliver all these orders yesterday. Thank you so much guys. You all are rockstars. I wish you and your families a very happy new year! — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2021

He also exuded confidence that Indian startups do not need to look out to other countries for growth. There’s tremendous amount of market depth in India, he wrote.

And one last thing. India has arrived. I strongly believe that Indian startups do not need to look out to other countries for growth. There’s tremendous amount of market depth in India. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2021

In December, Goyal confirmed that Zomato closed USD 660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of USD 3.6 billion.