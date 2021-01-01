हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zomato

Zomato clocks 4,254 orders per minute on New Year's eve, leaves CEO Deepinder Goyal awestruck

 Zomato worked with 100,000 delivery partners to deliver all these orders on the New Year's eve.

Zomato clocks 4,254 orders per minute on New Year&#039;s eve, leaves CEO Deepinder Goyal awestruck

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering platform Zomato saw unprecedented order per minute on New Year's eve, leaving the company's CEO Deepinder Goyal completely awestruck.

Goyal via his twitter account posted a host of tweets since the evening of December 31, giving the follower a detailed account on how orders from India and also outside (for people in India) kept pouring in.

Goyal today tweeted:

He also wrote that Zomato worked with 100,000 delivery partners to deliver all these orders on the New Year's eve and thanked its restaurant partners, Zomato team and people for their support.

He also exuded confidence that Indian startups do not need to look out to other countries for growth. There’s tremendous amount of market depth in India, he wrote.

In December, Goyal confirmed that Zomato closed USD 660 million (over Rs 4,850 crore) funding round, valuing the company at a post-money valuation of USD 3.6 billion.

 

