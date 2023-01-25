Zomato Launches NEW Loyalty Plan 'Zomato Gold' for Customers; Check Price, Benefits, and Other Key Details

New Delhi: Food delivery platform Zomato has announced to relaunch its premium loyalty plan ‘ Zomato Gold’. The programme is the fourth loyalty plan of the company since the inception after it discontinued Pro Plus membership in 2021. Zomato Gold has a multiple benefits to the subscribers including free delivery at all restaurants under 10 km, on orders above Rs 199. Moreover, it also provides no delay guarantee and will give Rs 100 coupon instanty if it fails to provide food on time.

Zomato Gold offering Multiple Benefits

The plan is also offering up to 30% extra off on above all existing offers at 20,000+ partner restaurants across India.

The speciality about the plan is VIP access during rush hour. Hence, more restaurants are available for you during high demand.

The Zomato Gold subscription plan has launched with an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months.

All Pro Plus members being migrated to Gold with complimentary membership for 3 months. “The new Zomato Gold is a brand-new membership, just with a familiar name. It has exciting new benefits such as free delivery, no delay guarantee, VIP access during rush hour and many more,” Zomato said in a statement.

Zomato said the users who had pro or pro plus membership with Edition card, their membership will be active till 23 February 2023. After that the users will be given a three-month membership of Zomato Gold.