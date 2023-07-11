Zomato-Swiggy Bonhomie! As Zomato Turns 15, Swiggy's Sweet Gesture Makes Netizens Melt
Swiggy sent a cake to Zomato on its 15th anniversary, wishing the food aggregator app "Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato".
Trending Photos
New Delhi: Indian food delivery company Zomato turned 15 on Monday. The food delivery app shared posted picture of two cakes with icings as--"Happy Birthday "Zomaito" on one and "Zomaato". Zomato tweeted, "It's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you."
it's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you __ pic.twitter.com/yBAmK7AcV2 — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023
Meanwhile, it was Swiggy's "sweet" gesture that has won netizen's hearts. Swiggy sent a cake to Zomato on its 15th anniversary, wishing the food aggregator app "Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato".
happy birthday, sending something for you! _ pic.twitter.com/0VyX4ycb5s — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 10, 2023
To the above tweet, Zomato responded:
thanks buddy _ — zomato (@zomato) July 10, 2023
Swiggy's message has been highly appreciated by netizens on microblogging site. Check out some reactions:
Haaye nazar na lage is pyaar ko ____ — Anu (@Escapeplace__) July 10, 2023
It looks like Mark Zuckerberg and Elon musk wishing each other on Snapchat__ — Shyam Vaghasia (@shyam_v007) July 10, 2023
Wholesale mein wholesome moment — Saubhagya Saxena__ (@SaubhagyaSaxen3) July 10, 2023
Waaah, kitni achhi mutual understanding hai. _— Pranay Malviya (@Ur_Pranay) July 10, 2023
This is so sweet.... __ — Anshita Rai (@rai_ans) July 10, 2023
Ek aisa competitor toh har company deserve karti hai. — Prayush Jain / PJ __ (@jainprayush9) July 10, 2023
Mere do Anmol Ratan___ — Basuri (@Basuritweets) July 10, 2023
n
Live Tv