topStoriesenglish2633927
NewsBusinessCompanies
ZOMATO

Zomato-Swiggy Bonhomie! As Zomato Turns 15, Swiggy's Sweet Gesture Makes Netizens Melt

Swiggy sent a cake to Zomato on its 15th anniversary, wishing the food aggregator app "Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 01:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Zomato-Swiggy Bonhomie! As Zomato Turns 15, Swiggy's Sweet Gesture Makes Netizens Melt

New Delhi: Indian food delivery company Zomato turned 15 on Monday. The food delivery app shared posted picture of two cakes with icings as--"Happy Birthday "Zomaito" on one and "Zomaato". Zomato tweeted, "It's been 15 years of trying our best, failing a few times, learning to always get back up, and earning your love. thank you."

Meanwhile, it was Swiggy's "sweet" gesture that has won netizen's hearts. Swiggy sent a cake to Zomato on its 15th anniversary, wishing the food aggregator app "Happy birthday Zomaito and Zomaato".

To the above tweet, Zomato responded:

Swiggy's message has been highly appreciated by netizens on microblogging site. Check out some reactions:

n

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded