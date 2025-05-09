$1 Trillion Shift - Why Real Estate Tokenisation Is The New Major Asset Class

New Delhi: There is no room for doubt that the next trillion-dollar disruption is quietly building momentum within the world’s oldest and most valuable asset class, that is, real estate. And the valuable force behind this disruption is none other than real estate tokenization.

Poised to unlock trillions in illiquid property value, it is redefining how investment and ownership management are carried out in the real estate sector. So it’s incorrect to say that it is just a hype when it’s a shift already underway.

The Real Estate Shift- Powered by Blockchain

According to Savills World Research, the global real estate market is valued at an estimated $397 trillion, nearly three times the global GDP.

But the sector remains one of the most illiquid, inaccessible, and antiquated markets, bound by slow transactions, mountains of paperwork, and high entry barriers. Tokenization changes all of that.

By converting ownership rights into blockchain-based digital tokens, real estate tokenization enables investors to buy and sell fractions of properties, from residential condos to commercial office spaces, through decentralized platforms, often with as little as $100.

"Imagine being able to invest in a New York apartment or a Dubai high-rise as easily as you’d buy shares in Tesla," says Aman Vaths, founder of Nadcab Labs, an industry-leading company specializing in tokenized property ecosystems. It actively participates in providing innovative blockchain-based solutions for real asset industries like real estate.

Aman Vaths also explains, “People used to say real estate was only for the rich or well-connected. Tokenization flips that narrative. We’re seeing 22-year-olds buying a fraction of a Tokyo apartment or a slice of a London office building, all from their phones. This isn’t just tech evolution, it’s a financial revolution.”

Exceeding Market Potential - Trillions on the Table

While many see implementation of real estate tokenization solutions as a trend in the real estate industry, the reality is that it’s already here and scaling fast. Tokenized real estate could unlock over $1 trillion in new capital flows by 2030 as the tokenization trend accelerates.

On top of that, the real estate tokenization sector is drawing serious institutional attention. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has publicly committed to exploring real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, including property-based products.

Not limited to that, over 40 blockchain-based platforms like RealT, SolidBlock, and Brickblock are actively listing tokenized properties and onboarding new investors regularly. So, this was made possible only with blockchain development solutions.

3 Catalysts Fueling the Boom of Tokenized Assets

One of the biggest reasons behind the rise in real estate tokenization gaining momentum is blockchain infrastructure maturity.

Platforms like Ethereum, Polygon, and Avalanche have matured significantly, offering lower transaction costs, faster settlement times, and robust smart contract ecosystems, essential for fractional property ownership.

Another reason might be the shift in investor behavior. Modern investors, especially Millennials and Gen Z, prefer decentralized, mobile-first investment channels. A survey also showed that 74% of Gen Z investors favor alternative assets, including crypto and tokenized real estate, over traditional stocks and mutual funds.

Regulatory Clarity is also powering real estate tokenization development. Countries such as Switzerland, Singapore, the UAE, and Germany are leading the way in crafting frameworks to govern tokenized securities and property transactions. In the United States, Wyoming and Texas are already experimenting with blockchain-based land titles and digital asset regulations.

As blockchain tools mature and regulatory bodies adapt, real estate may become one of the largest tokenized sectors in the world.

Hence, for everyone dealing with property assets, including developers, investors, startups, and policymakers, it’s high time to pay attention to tokenization, powered by blockchain solutions.

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Lt’s consumer connect initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content of the article.)