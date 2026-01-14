10 Personalities To Watch In 2026 Who Are Breaking The Mold In Their Respective Industries

A new set of innovators and game-changers emerges to shape and mold the future of India into a new dimension in the year 2026: New perceptions in the meaning of progress include technology, media, travel, social impact, business, spirituality, and lifestyles. The next article will introduce you to a set of 10 individuals with an excellent track record in order to transform the future for the year 2026.

1. Sulabh Gupta: The AI strategist redefining the use of how companies manage, audit, and optimize intelligence.

Holding an experience of over a decade across audits, enterprise systems, and consulting, he has seen both the promise of automation and the risks it creates when governance is ignored.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sulabh Gupta, an important personality in the world of Artificial Intelligence and Data Protection, himself is in the middle of all the innovations happening around the globe, the policies being developed, as well as the implementations. Having worked with PWC and EY, Sulabh is amongst the very few innovators in the industry who have the capacity to connect with the business world, guiding the whole sector on the concepts of the AI implementation with good governance. He was also involved in creating some really interactive workshops for the largest business enterprises across the world, some of which include the name of DAMAC, Samsung, Landmark Group, and other leading finance companies. He believes AI should make businesses faster and smarter—but never harder to trust.

2. Nitin Jain, Founder & CEO, IndiaPRDistribution

The mastermind behind India PR Distribution, a popular PR firm in India specializing in the art of Press Releases Distribution, Online Publicity, and Digital Media Distribution, is Nitin Jain. This organization assists in the improvement of business reputation through appropriate Media Coverage on popular news channels, as well as niche websites. Nitin Jain and his team successfully managed to represent the new age of Press Release marketing in the Indian market through new age publishing partnerships. These new age publishing partnerships proved fruitful for improving the coverage of these releases within the Indian media and online media as well. They received an award for “Transparent Pricing, Dedicated Service, & Award-Winning Results”.

3. Jitin Bhatia | Founder & CEO, Explurger

Jitin Bhatia isn’t following any digital trend—every action of Jitin Bhatia is itself an antidote to these digital trends. In a world with filters and fake check-ins on every platform, every action on Explurger rewards what truly counts—the actual experience of traveling, as opposed to the staged experience. Not a single fake engagement metric on this platform.

Today, Explurger links more than 19 million explorers spread across 75 countries, working in collaboration with hundreds of global brands. With Jitin Bhatia at the helm, this platform defies the art of curated travel and proves that an audacious truth exists: that “the future of travel is authentic, human, and real.”

4. Yogesh Bajpai, CEO, ZeroB

Yogesh Bajpai is the CEO of ZeroB, the pioneer in redefining the thinking of India regarding water from “ownership of a product” to “ownership of water responsibility for a lifetime.” Being the CEO of ZeroB, the flagship brand of Ion Exchange India Ltd, he further strengthened the leadership position of this brand in diversified ranges of alkaline, hydrogen, and portable water purifiers while building one of the strongest after-sales service networks in the country. The vision that the CEO harbors for his company, “ZeroB Bharat ka Paani,” reflects a purpose that goes beyond business and resonates with a shared national aspiration: that each and every Indian gets pure and clean drinking water - in a sense, Clean Water for a Cleaner India.

5. Yukti Nagpal, Visionary Leader, Director, Gulshan Group

As the Director of Gulshan Group, Yukti Nagpal is transforming the super premium residential market by incorporating perfectly the concepts of sustainability, wellness, and community-oriented designs. Under Yukti’s leadership, Gulshan Group has emerged as one of the most prominent players in eco-sensitive luxury residential projects within the NCR area. As part of her strategy of ecologically consistent innovations with substantial social as well as economic viability, Yukti Nagpal of Gulshan Group developed super premium residential projects such as Gulshan Dynasty, recognized as the “First IGBC Platinum Rated project within NCR".

6. Jovita Mascarenhas, co-founder, Bartisans

Jovita Mascarenhas is the founder of Bartisans, an affluent mixer for cocktails that is giving tough competition to the market in home bartending in the Indian market. This was undertaken by the founder Jovita Mascarenhas and her son Jordan in their 40s and soon developed on home kitchen premises in Mumbai to create a quickly growing total addressable market play in the Direct-to-Consumer/Quick Commerce niche with Prem Offline for Bartisans. They develop ready-to-pour cocktail mixers with ‘real’ ingredients, lower sugar concentrations, and intricate flavor profiles specifically created for the Indian market with the objective of allowing every home drinker like the founder herself or the consumer of the final product to prepare bar-standard cocktails in less than one minute. This was initially meant to be the mixer selection for home party cocktails but now allows the true hosting experience to several consumers too. Jovita Mascarenhas, the founder of Bartisans, looks after this in toto with regards to brands, products, and business models – highly involved and very forthcoming about her own experience with the launch of Bartisans in her 40s.

7. Ritu Khanna - Founder of Perenne Cosmetics

Founded by Ritu Khanna, Perenne Cosmetics is established in a strong and directed belief – skin care should actually support and not fight skin. Ritu recognized a huge shortfall in the Indian skin care market, where products were comprised of harsh products, overstated claims, and temporary results. Ritu understood the need to launch Perenne, a brand inculcated with clean products, scientific active ingredients, and genuine skin care practices. “Perenne is about effective, gentle products for skin results without compromise,” shares Ritu. As Perenne clocks nine years, Ritu Khanna emerges as a visionary entrepreneur in giving India the direction to the future of conscious and results-oriented personal care products.

8. Divesh Gidwani | Founder & CEO, Somethink Big

Divesh Gidwani is one of the key personalities to watch out for in 2026 for his motivational and positive view on Indian creativity. As the founder and CEO of SomeThink Big, ‘DG’ with his team is making the impossible possible by building a Brand Aligned Marketing Agency tag with a deep dive into the overall business ecosystem of a brand by combining the best of global creativity with the Indian brand and market knowledge. His view of the Indian market being “Rooted in India yet Global-ly Aware” shows his optimistic view of the future of the Indian Advertising Landscape with a plan to “Break the Bar of Indian Advertising with Global Standards.”

9. Mayank M. Agrawal, Founder & CEO, PREPCA

A CA prodigy himself with various exemptions in levels who completed his articled training in Ernst & Young, Mr. Agrawal had an even greater need before his finals in which he spoke about the burning isolation felt in the most challenging professional courses in India. In 2018, with the burning desire to resolve the burning isolation, he initiated the online venture "PREPCA" with the aim of becoming a platform for preparation of mock tests. Then began the most exemplary venture in the online preparation of CAs in the Indian scene with the inception of the Personal Online one on one Mentoring for CA Students with an unbelievable 100% money back guarantee in which the aspirants accessed the experience of CAs. With the vision to produce 100,000 CAs, already 8,965 CAs have been produced with a success rate of 74% in the most challenging three levels. Also, it is the highest-rated platform for preparation of CAs on Google with a 4.6 star rating.

10. Dr. Anshul Gupta, Founder, Thecorporatespirituality.com

Dr. Anshul Gupta is a Global Expert in the field of Workplace Spirituality. She practices in Mumbai. She possesses a doctorate in Human Resources from Christ University in Bengaluru. She also possesses a Master's in Philosophy in Workplace Spirituality. She is well-aware of the corporate world in the field of HR. She also possesses a Six Sigma Green Belt. She possesses 19 years of experience in the field of TM. She believes in involving meaning, purpose, and outer wellness in the working field. She is a pioneer who deals in understanding as well as correlating the fields of Workplace Spirituality and Profits. She is an advocate of conscious development in the working sector of the corporate world. She is a TEDx Speaker, Well-being Activist, as well as an Ambassador. She wanted to spread awareness about the need for compassionate as well as performing workplaces.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)