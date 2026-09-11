10 remarkable personalities defining success in 2026

In 2026, success is taking various shapes within different sectors, disciplines and fields. Be it Vedic astrology and career guidance or technology, e-commerce, health care and business, individuals have established themselves through their experience, knowledge and practice. The following list comprises of 10 personalities whose professional life stories have shaped different ways of development, leadership and service. Every individual has created his own way in the specific discipline due to their achievements and contributions to it.
From West Bengal to National Recognition: Dr. Sridev Shastri’s Journey in Vedic Astrology
Dr. Sridev Shastri is an accomplished Vedic astrologer who has gained a vast reputation after about 32 years of research and practice in the field of Vedic astrology. His career started from a village in West Bengal, but eventually he achieved success both nationally and internationally.
One such achievement in his career includes winning the President’s Award for his valuable contributions to the science of astrology. Some of the other awards he has won include recognitions from former Governors of West Bengal and also Union Ministers, important personalities, and even celebrities.
Dr. Shastri has taken part in several astrological conferences in many countries of the world, representing Indian Vedic Astrology.
At present, Dr. Sridev Shastri runs his Vedic astrology consultation centers in two cities of India - Kolkata and Delhi, where he consults clients not only from within the country but also from abroad. After being in the profession for over 3 decades now, Dr. Sridev Shastri continues working in the field of Vedic astrology.
For more info visit website : https://astrologersridev.com
Dr.Rajan Raj :Analysing Facts of Life through the eye of Astrology and Science of Vedas.
Dr. Rajan Raj (M.D., Ph.D.) is a Vedic Astrologer, Researcher, and Astro-Political Analyst working in Vedic Astrology, Vastu Shastra, Numerology, and Gemology. The consultation areas include horoscopes, and consultations regarding career, business, relationship and individual choices.
The visits in various countries of Europe have included the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The consultation areas cover Home Vastu, Industrial Vastu and consideration for directions, space and use of different spaces. This takes into account the principles of Vastu related to harmony, financial prosperity and mental calmness.
Numerology and name correction is another field of expertise where Dr. Rajan Raj considers the numbers associated with the names or other individual information using the numerology systems. Dr. Rajan Raj also specializes in studying the influence of gemology on human beings and the astrological and gemological principles related to gems.
The other area of specialization is that of astro-political analysis which involves planetary movements and astrological chart analysis with respect to political affairs, elections, leadership and public events. The professional areas include Vedic Astrology, Home Vastu, Industrial Vastu, Numerology, Name Correction, Gemology and Astrology Research.
Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder and CEO, Analytics Insight
Ashish Sukhadeve is a successful entrepreneur, writer, and technology media professional, who has gained prominence as the Founder & CEO of Analytics Insight, a global online publication about Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies. Ashish founded Analytics Insight in 2017, with an aim to assist enterprises and leaders in choosing the appropriate technologies and talent to meet their business goals. It didn’t take long for him to understand the constantly evolving and dynamic tech world, where there exists an enormous market for viewpoints, information, and intelligence about the latest innovations, which can be termed as tech journalism. Gradually, Ashish started writing on all developments in the tech world, extending it further to include topics related to cryptocurrency and metaverse. In his latest book titled "Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap Explains How AI Works, Fails, and Shapes Daily Life," Ashish has brought out all aspects of Artificial Intelligence in a clear and concise manner without going into complicated details of its operations.
Dr. Ruhi Banerjee: Igniting Legacies. Forging Viksit Bharat.
Dr. Ruhi Banerjee is an internationally certified Career Development Professional, Education Strategist, Career Coach & Mentor and Women Empowerment Advocate, with more than 25 years of experience in education management, youth development and human capital development.
After having worked at Army, public, international and world schools and being awarded several global and national awards and representing India in key-note addresses, she has devoted her entire career towards making education relevant, purposeful and future ready. With her visionary philosophy of DEGREES WITH DIRECTION™, she believes that beyond getting degrees, there should be direction for career choices, employability, skill development and purposeful contributions.
In line with the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision, Dr. Ruhi Banerjee contributes towards turning India’s demographic dividend into a demographic advantage through direction, capability and opportunity. She is contributing to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals especially Goal 4- Quality Education, Goal 8-Decent Work and Economic Growth and Goal 10- Reduced Inequalities.
Through her initiatives in education, career development, youth empowerment and women-led efforts, she is helping to build a skilled and equitable India- where individual potential transforms to nation-building.
Muthukumar Rajaram: Bringing Psychometric Science and Explainable AI to India's Career Decisions.
CareerIPA Innovation Private Limited, founded by Muthukumar Rajaram, an enterprise technology entrepreneur based out of Bengaluru, unveiled the first-of-its-kind interest, personality, and ability rating platform, CareerIPA, in August 2026. He leveraged over two decades of his experience in the field of enterprise technology to create the platform using three unique models: The Derived RIASEC Model for Interest, The Behavioural Dynamics Model for Personality, and The Ability Identification Model for Ability. A proprietary AI engine cross-checks all three in an exhaustive manner to provide a ranked career list with rationale behind each recommendation, without any opaque outcome, whereas certified counsellors convert the insight into an actionable plan for admissions, certifications, and skills. CareerIPA caters to eleven stakeholder categories, including individuals from class 8, through working professionals, schools, universities, and corporates, with multilingual support. His belief is simple and clear: everyone has the right to know their strengths and confidently proceed ahead.
Nupur Chaurasia: Experienced Vedic Astrologer Serving Clients Worldwide
Nupur Chaurasia who is a founding member of AstroNupur is an expert in Vedic Astrology with 18+ years of experience in providing astrology consultations. She focuses on Kundali and Horoscope analyses to assist her clients in their respective areas of career, marriage, relationship, business, finance, health, and overseas settlement.
Her client base has expanded globally, and she provides consultations to her clients from over 20+ countries like India, USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Brazil, Canada and many others.
She has been awarded with titles such as Jyotish Visharad and Jyotish Praveena as well as been honored with the prestigious title of Jyotish Maharishi. She is the author of Decode Astrology - Your Gateway to Cosmic Learning, and she provides Vedic Astrology, Numerology, Tarot Reading, Gemstone Consultation and Remedial Astrology.
Website: https://www.astronupur.com/
Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar: Turning Digital Ideas into Meaningful Business Growth
Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar is an entrepreneur in digital space, brand strategist and business consultant with more than 21 years of experience in digital marketing, branding, business development and growth through technology. As founder & CEO of 366 DigitX, he provides help to HNIs, high profile personalities, as well as leading brands in India and international market with enhancing their digital footprint and discovering new growth avenues.
The areas of his primary interest include AiSEO (AI powered SEO), AI Video solutions, Performance Marketing, Social Media Optimization, SEO, Personal Branding and Digital Strategy. His methodology lies in combining creativity in communication with data-driven marketing, oriented on achieving business goals, and not just digital ones.
In addition to entrepreneurship, Kalsekar engages in mentoring and social activities and makes contributions to the knowledge-base through his writings and professional experience. One of his books is titled “366 Days of Digital Dominance,” that reflects his digital marketing experience and the evolving role of technology in business world today.
Unlocking Biological Safety: Meet Dr.Kedar Joshi
Wellness doesn't only mean freedom from disease but also the state of being harmonized from within. Being at the cutting edge of human optimization, Dr. Kedar Joshi – known worldwide as Kedar Spiritual Healer – redefines modern-day health care through leading the nervous system from the state of defense to regulation. Once the body stops fighting against chronic stress, it naturally shifts its energy towards cellular regeneration and integration.
This groundbreaking concept is the basis for the work of Dr. Kedar who founded The Dr. Kedar Method™ and serves as the central topic of his fascinating new book Energy Medicine and Neuroscience. Going beyond conventional approaches, Kedar Spiritual Healer merges sophisticated neuro-science with highly specialized somatic and vibrational interventions. Through applying sound frequencies, neural tuning forks and geometrical biofield calibration, he sends signals of biological safety to the vagus nerve.
If you're aiming to either heal from burnout or optimize your performance, Kedar Spiritual Healer's work will help you connect the scientific dots to a holistic and continuous lifestyle.
Dr. Vaibhav Bhastana: Mumbai’s Expert in Interventional and Structural Cardiology
Dr. Vaibhav Bhastana is a highly respected Interventional and Structural cardiologist practicing in Mumbai, known for his pioneering approach to cardiac care. An extremely skilled specialist, he has qualifications of an MBBS, MD (General Medicine), and DM (Cardiology) from some of the best institutes in India such as KEM and Nair Hospitals. In addition, he is a Fellow in both Interventional Cardiology and Structural Cardiology, making him one of the few cardiologists in the country to have such rare dual expertise. With expertise in advanced coronary angioplasty, PCI with IVUS-OCT guidance, structural heart procedures like TAVI and MitraClip, device closure, and advanced cardiac imaging, Dr. Bhastana has more than 10 years of experience in cardiac interventions.
Neetesh Gupta | E-commerce & Digital Commerce Professional
Neetesh Gupta is an ecommerce professional with over a decade’s experience in marketplace, D2C, and B2B companies. Neetesh’s areas of expertise are category management, growth, P&L management, sourcing, seller enablement, and digital commerce strategy.
Throughout his professional career, he has worked for several organisations including Reliance Retail, Flipkart Wholesale, and India Today Group, among others, gaining experience in category growth, marketplace management, and launching new ventures. In addition, he has worked on international and cross-border ecommerce projects, with a special emphasis on scaling supply and marketplace ecosystem.
In his ecommerce practice, Neetesh believes in the basic principles of business – understanding consumers, strengthening assortment, unit economics, inventory management, and data driven business decision making.
Neetesh is also a writer and industry contributor. The two books authored by him titled “Borderless Commerce” and “From Startups To Giants – The Journey of Quick Commerce in India,” are all about identifying new trends and business opportunities in the ever-changing digital commerce landscape.
These ten individuals come from diverse backgrounds and professions, each with a unique definition of success. It is apparent from their stories that professional success can be achieved through any one of several different avenues – through knowledge, through innovation, entrepreneurship, research, leadership, or even a strong desire to make a difference in people’s lives. In the continuously changing world of 2026, these are some of the ways to make one’s mark.
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