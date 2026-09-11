10 remarkable personalities defining success in 2026

Ashish Sukhadeve is a successful entrepreneur, writer, and technology media professional, who has gained prominence as the Founder & CEO of Analytics Insight, a global online publication about Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Blockchain, and other cutting-edge technologies. Ashish founded Analytics Insight in 2017, with an aim to assist enterprises and leaders in choosing the appropriate technologies and talent to meet their business goals. It didn’t take long for him to understand the constantly evolving and dynamic tech world, where there exists an enormous market for viewpoints, information, and intelligence about the latest innovations, which can be termed as tech journalism. Gradually, Ashish started writing on all developments in the tech world, extending it further to include topics related to cryptocurrency and metaverse. In his latest book titled "Artificial Intelligence: The Logical Leap Explains How AI Works, Fails, and Shapes Daily Life," Ashish has brought out all aspects of Artificial Intelligence in a clear and concise manner without going into complicated details of its operations.