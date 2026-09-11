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10 remarkable personalities defining success in 2026

Dr. Sridev Shastri is an accomplished Vedic astrologer who has gained a vast reputation after about 32 years of research and practice in the field of Vedic astrology. His career started from a village in West Bengal, but eventually he achieved success both nationally and internationally.

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
10 remarkable personalities defining success in 2026

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