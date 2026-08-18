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  • /20 blackbucks rewilded in Banni Grassland on India’s 80th Independence Day, advancing native wildlife restoration

20 blackbucks rewilded in Banni Grassland on India’s 80th Independence Day, advancing native wildlife restoration

The restoration of Banni's native herbivore community is a project led by the Gujarat Forest Department and Vantara that bolsters the ecological underpinning of an important grassland ecosystem. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 12:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 12:47 PM IST
20 blackbucks rewilded in Banni Grassland on India’s 80th Independence Day, advancing native wildlife restoration

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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20 blackbucks rewilded in Banni Grassland on India’s 80th Independence Day, advancing native wildlife restoration
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