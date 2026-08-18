/20 blackbucks rewilded in Banni Grassland on India’s 80th Independence Day, advancing native wildlife restoration

Ajit Kulkarni, Special Director, Compliance & Due Diligence, Vantara, said ”There can be no greater privilege on Independence Day than contributing to a future in which India’s native species continue to live and flourish in the natural landscapes to which they belong. Species restoration is not simply about releasing animals; it requires a thorough understanding of the habitat, the species and the individual animals being released, as well as habitat dynamics, population planning, and the active support of all stakeholders, particularly local communities, to ensure the long term success and sustainability of these efforts. We are honoured to support the Gujarat Forest Department and the Government’s conservation vision for Banni, and to contribute our technical capabilities wherever they can strengthen India’s wildlife conservation efforts”