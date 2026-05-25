34 apps, 18 swift challenge winners: Galgotias University students build real-world apps through Apple ecosystem, highest among Private Universities

Recently, 18 students from Galgotias University emerged as winners in the Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, reportedly the highest number of winners from any private university in India.

Their projects covered areas such as healthcare, accessibility, education, augmented reality, and artificial intelligence.

In this major achievement, students of Galgotias University have developed 34 iOS applications that are now live on the Apple App Store under the university’s iOS Student Developer Program, an initiative supported by Apple and Infosys.

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The achievement highlights the institution’s growing emphasis on innovation-driven learning and practical technology development.

The student-built applications span multiple categories, including education, accessibility, wellbeing, lifestyle, productivity, and utility services.

Several apps are also focused on addressing social challenges and improving everyday user experiences through technology-driven solutions.

The initiative forms part of the university’s broader push towards industry-oriented education and digital product innovation. Through the program, students receive hands-on exposure to various aspects of app development including Swift programming, UI/UX design, testing, deployment, and user-centred product development.

University officials said the program is designed to help students move beyond theoretical learning by building real-world digital products that can be accessed by users globally through Apple’s ecosystem.

The development comes amid increased focus among higher educational institutions on integrating practical technology training with classroom education.

At Galgotias University, students work under the guidance of faculty mentors and industry experts throughout the product development process, from idea generation to deployment.

According to the university, several additional student-built applications are currently in different stages of development, testing, and launch readiness.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “Technology education must lead to actionable solutions that are oriented towards solving real world problems. We are proud that our students are building products that can be used by people beyond the campus. This milestone reflects the imagination, discipline, and ambition of our students, supported by mentors and an ecosystem that encourages experimentation and execution.”

The university stated that its focus on creating advanced laboratories, immersive learning environments, and state-of-the-art facilities has played a major role in supporting student innovation.

Faculty mentors reportedly work closely with students to refine ideas, understand user requirements, and strengthen execution throughout the development cycle.

The success of the iOS Student Developer Program has also been reflected in international student recognition.

The Apple Swift Student Challenge is regarded as a globally recognised platform that encourages young developers to build innovative app experiences using Swift, Apple’s programming language.

The university has been steadily expanding its academic focus on future-oriented domains, including artificial intelligence, robotics, entrepreneurship, app development, data science, and digital product innovation.

Officials say the iOS Student Developer Program represents an important component of the institution’s long-term vision to strengthen industry-linked technical education.

With more student-led products currently in the pipeline, the university aims to further expand its digital innovation ecosystem while encouraging students to build scalable and socially relevant technological solutions.