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3CITS-Cybernara reveals why most Indian businesses are one breach away from collapse

3CITS-Cybernara aims to strengthen India’s digital growth by integrating cybersecurity, compliance, and infrastructure into one secure, unified technology ecosystem.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 08:46 PM IST
3CITS-Cybernara reveals why most Indian businesses are one breach away from collapse

About the Author

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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