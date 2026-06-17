/3CITS-Cybernara reveals why most Indian businesses are one breach away from collapse

In the digital economy of India, there has been an unmatchable growth occurring. Every organization, irrespective of industry has been making efforts to introduce cloud services and software apps while digitizing everything. Nevertheless, behind all the innovation, there exists a very dangerous loophole, which is being tapped by hackers and other criminals. Safety, security, and compliance have remained a low priority for organizations, which have been included in the development only after the completion of technology.
This risky trend might finally get a much-needed challenge. 3C ITS-Cybernara, a business venture of the partnership between 3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) Limited and Cybernara, a leader in the field of cybersecurity, comes with a well-formulated and timely agenda, making safety the core element of every technological endeavor.
This Is A Problem Whose Scope Is Far Greater Than The Capability Of Even Many Enterprises To Understand
While asking any mid-size enterprise operating in India about the state of its cybersecurity posture, one can see a pattern emerging. They first had to buy the infrastructure, move to the cloud, use applications and only then did they start thinking about "being secure and compliant." In other words, they left themselves vulnerable for quite some time – until someone actually launched a cyber-attack on them, and it all came to light.
According to the statistics published by CERT-In, India alone saw more than 1.39 million incidents recently. Apart from this, despite the fact that this number continues to grow alongside the progress made by India towards digitization, there are numerous small-and medium-scale businesses operating in India that assume that the construction of a proper security structure inside their organization, in the form of establishing a Security Operations Center, hiring a Chief Information Security Officer, or carrying out a vulnerability assessment test, among others, are requirements of only larger organizations.
This creates a fragmented IT ecosystem where numerous vendors participate in catering to multiple elements of the same ecosystem, ranging from infrastructure to the cloud level and/or the endpoint level. In situations like these, identifying who can be held responsible at least becomes a very tedious process; however, most often than not, it becomes a rather expensive one as well.
Enter 3CITS-Cybernara: One Partner, One Ecosystem
The uniqueness of the 3CITS-Cybernara partnership lies in its reluctance to provide cyber protection as an independent IT service that needs to be added to already implemented solutions. By working together, partners have created an all-round ecosystem for IT provision that unites infrastructure, cloud services, application development, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance under one responsible partner in a connected dialogue.
In terms of cybersecurity, the firm provides a complete solution that can meet all sorts of demands – Managed SOC that gives 24/7 threat coverage, Managed Detection and Response, Security Monitoring with the help of SIEM systems, Identity and Access Management, VAPT, and even Risk Management through vCISO consultations. Assistance in meeting requirements for organizations' preparedness for compliance can be provided in relation to different international and national standards, such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, GDPR, and Indian DPDP Act.
This is not a collection of separate services provided by individual providers with a co-branding arrangement. This is one complete security framework that ensures that when any danger is detected at the endpoint level, it is promptly communicated to the SOC and the compliance requirements are directly tied to the movement of data through the organisation's cloud infrastructure, with incidents being dealt with within a matter of minutes, not days.
DPDP: The Compliance Clock Is Ticking
There is an added regulatory angle for companies operating in India because now there is a specific act which needs to be adhered to and it has become imperative that organisations show the way they process, protect and utilise any personal data collected. This is no longer something that could be ignored since there is going to be some penalty involved if not complied with.
The 3CITS-Cybernara solution has clearly already surpassed this curve. The organisation has created its own DPDP gap assessment system, which is currently being utilised by five of its customers in determining where their systems lack and the action needed to be taken for correction. Additionally, the platform will also be improved by developing a consent management system that would enable firms to continuously manage their privacy compliance responsibilities without resorting to documentation preparation just because an audit is approaching.
This is undoubtedly a sensible move, recognising that compliance with the DPDP Act is not a one-off activity. Rather, it is an organizational responsibility that requires as much infrastructural support and attention as any business function.
Security as a Design Principle, Rather Than an End Product
Another important concept that serves as a basis for the model proposed by 3CITS-Cybernara is philosophy. Briefly, security cannot be a result achieved after the completion of the process, but rather, it should be taken into account in each phase of technology implementation – whether it is security of the architecture for cloud migration, or incorporation of secure coding practices during software development, rather than conducting external evaluations after its release.
As far as business leaders interested in the next growth stage of their enterprises are concerned, the problem of security cannot be confined only to the ability to implement various technologies successfully. In order to achieve growth and reach another business level, apart from implementing appropriate technologies, the company owner must establish trust in the people who will be using his/her data – be it consumers, partners, or government officials.
Such a transition holds tremendous responsibility on the shoulders of corporate leaders. As far as CEO's looking towards the next phase in the growth of India goes, this change requires more than the simple implementation of better technology. Trust must be gained by these individuals among the customers sharing their data, their partners relying on joint systems, and the government that is constantly observing them. One slip-up can erase decades of progress in a week's time.
Establishing Trust Right From The Foundation
3CITS-Cybernara is much more than just another company speaking about an integrated security solution for the mid-market. It is one of the only companies taking steps in making that happen by designing a system to provide such services in a way affordable for expanding Indian companies, which have been neglected by costly multinational companies and limited domestic IT firms in terms of service models.
With its presence in Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, and Manipur, the organization is offering geographical coverage as well as proficiency in the industry.
The story of the digital transformation in India has already started. The future of the story of digital transformation in the country will be based on whether the businesses opt for security measures or end up encountering issues like data breaches, fines, and customer dissatisfaction. This is the point at which 3CITS-Cybernara comes forward with a brave step.
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