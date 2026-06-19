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4 nursing programs that could give students an early career advantages in healthcare

Nursing education in India is shifting toward practical, simulation-based training with stronger hospital exposure to improve clinical readiness and employability.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 10:29 AM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
4 nursing programs that could give students an early career advantages in healthcare

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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