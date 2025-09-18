The selection of the correct PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi is among the most important choices that an aspirant of the UPSC can make. Political Science & International Relations (PSIR) has always been one of the most chosen UPSC optional subjects due to its applicability to the General Studies, essay writing as well as interview preparation. Thousands of candidates choose PSIR as their optional subject every year and Delhi is regarded as the center of good coaching of the UPSC in India.

But there are too many institutes and each of them says that they are the best ones, which confuses students. Here, we are going to explain the 5 Best PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi, their peculiarities, and why FIRST IAS Institute has been the best trusted name in terms of PSIR optional preparation. Important parameters to choose the best PSIR coaching, recommendations given by toppers, and reasons why all second choice students in Delhi prefer PSIR coaching are also to be illustrated.

Parameters to Choose the Best PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi When selecting an institute, aspirants must evaluate the following parameters:

Faculty Expertise – Teachers should have years of experience in PSIR and proven results. Batch Size – Smaller batches ensure personalized attention and doubt clearance. Answer Writing Guidance – Since PSIR is theory-heavy, structured answer writing practice is essential. Study Material & Notes – Institutes must provide updated notes, toppers’ copies, and reference material. Test Series & Evaluation – Regular tests with detailed feedback are necessary to improve writing skills. Mode of Classes – Availability of offline, online, and hybrid batches increases flexibility. Previous Results & Selection Ratio – The true measure of a coaching’s success lies in its selection ratio. Recorded Lectures Validity – Having recorded sessions with long validity helps in revision and self-paced learning.

Rank 1 – FIRST IAS Institute (Best PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi & India)

In case of PSIR Optional Coaching, FIRST IAS Institute is certainly the first option in not only Delhi, but also in the rest of India. The institute has established its image as a leader in the specialized PSIR fields in Last decade with highest number of selections in PSIR Optional and provides the most organized advice to UPSC aspirant. It has rated and considered Rank 1 PSIR Optional Coaching of India in Delhi and Gurgaon as well.

Every second Student having PSIR Optional is the alumni of FIRST IAS INSTITUTE. It’s is the specialized PSIR optional Coaching Institute.

Why FIRST IAS Institute is the Best for PSIR Optional?

Specialized in PSIR Domain – Unlike other institutes that offer multiple optionals, FIRST IAS Institute has a specialized PSIR wing, ensuring focused preparation. Toppers’ Recommendation – Many UPSC toppers have openly recommended FIRST IAS Institute for Political Science & International Relations optional. Massive Enrollments – Every year, over 1000+ aspirants enroll in FIRST IAS Institute’s PSIR batches (offline, online, and hybrid), But Only 50 Students Per Batch for personalized attention. Small Batch Size – The institute maintains small batches to provide personalized mentorship and individual doubt clearance. (50 Students Per Batch) Experienced Faculty Team – FIRST IAS has India’s best PSIR teaching team, including: Ashish Sir – Expert in Political Theory & Indian Politics. Rahul Sir – Specialist in International Relations & Current Affairs integration. Ravi Sir – PSIR Specialist. (Theory + Answer Writing) Comprehensive Study Material – Students receive toppers’ notes, updated study material, and printed booklets for each topic. Recorded Lectures with 1-Year Validity – Every class is recorded and accessible for one year, helping students revise at their own pace. Flexible Learning Modes – Coaching is available in Offline (Delhi & Gurgaon), Online, and Hybrid mode. Dedicated Test Series – Structured PSIR Test Series with detailed evaluation and personalized feedback. Highest Success Ratio – It is said that every second PSIR aspirant in Delhi joins FIRST IAS Institute, which speaks volumes about its credibility.

It is a tallest among the PSIR optional coaching in Delhi and India with its distinctive combination of trained faculty, structured learning, emphasis on answer-writing, and resources easily accessible to the students.

Contact Details of FIRST IAS Institute

Address – (Delhi Branch) – 47/1, Third Floor, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas - New Delhi 110016

Address – (Gurgaon Branch) – M26 (Old DLF), Sector 14 Gurgaon 122001

Phone No. – 9990228245 / 9990228268

Website – Click Here

Rank 2 – Tutor Uncle (India’s Top Ed Tech Platform)

The second position is given to Tutor Uncle, which is an ed-tech platform with the potential to grow quickly, providing high-quality UPSC optional coaching, including PSIR. Almost 30% of the students having PSIR Optional has taken a subscription from TUTOR UNCLE.

Key Features of Tutor Uncle for PSIR:

Nationwide Reach – Being an ed -tech, Tutor Uncle connects aspirants across India through its online platform. Interactive Online Classes – Live classes with doubt-clearing sessions + Recorded Classes (Including Doubt Sessions). Affordable Packages – Competitive pricing makes it attractive for students outside Delhi. Study Resources – Digital notes, practice papers, and quizzes. Flexible Scheduling – Ideal for working professionals and remote learners.

Tutor Uncle is becoming popular to make the PSIR optional coaching available outside the physical scope of Delhi.

Website – www.tutoruncle.co.in

Rank 3 – Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy (Top PSIR Coaching in Delhi)

Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy is one of the best known names in the preparation of the UPSC, and a conventional admission among the PSIR aspirants.

Key Highlights:

Experienced Faculty – Shubhra Ranjan Ma’am is well-known for her expertise in PSIR. Structured Course – Detailed coverage of both Paper I & Paper II. Large Student Base – One of the most attended PSIR classes in Delhi. Printed Notes – Comprehensive study material is provided. Toppers’ Alumni – Many successful candidates have studied here.

The brand value deems the batch size a reliable option although it is large.

The biggest drawback of this PSIR Coaching Institute is that results have declined drastically in last 4 to 5 years, as there is no personalised attention, and some students have suggested not to opt for Shubhra Ranjan IAS Academy for Political Science Optional.

Rank 4 – Vajiram & Ravi IAS (Top PSIR Coaching in Delhi)

Vajiram & Ravi is a household name in UPSC coaching, and they also provide guidance for PSIR optional. Vajiram and Ravi has been a specialist for Prelims and Mains, but not as much prominent name in Optional Subjects. Although it has been a legendary coaching Institute, yet not as popular in PSIR Subject. So it is advisable to choose wisely.

Features of Vajiram & Ravi’s PSIR Program:

Legacy Brand – Established institute with decades of trust. Faculty Expertise – Senior teachers handle PSIR classes. Extensive Test Series – Regular practice tests to strengthen answer writing. Infrastructure – Well-equipped classrooms in Old Rajinder Nagar. Pan-India Popularity – Students come from across the country.

Nevertheless, due to the large batch size, the one-on-one communication can be decreased, and the institute can also be taken into consideration.

Rank 5 – Plutus IAS (Best PSIR Coaching in Delhi)

Another emergent institute, which provides PSIR on the optional basis, with contemporary teaching methodologies, is Plutus IAS.

Unique Points of Plutus IAS:

Live-Interactive Online Classes – Real-time engagement with faculty. Hybrid Model – Offers both offline and online learning. Recorded Lectures – Students can revisit lectures anytime. Answer Writing Focus – Special emphasis on structured answers. Dedicated Mentorship – Guidance sessions for conceptual clarity.

Plutus IAS is slowly establishing its reputation among the PSIR aspirants by its student friendly approach to teaching.

Why Choose PSIR Optional in UPSC?

It is important to understand why PSIR optional is so popular:

Overlap with GS Papers – Large portions of PSIR overlap with GS Paper II (Polity & Governance), GS Paper III (International Relations), and even Essay Paper. High Scoring Potential – With proper guidance, answer writing, and current affairs integration, PSIR has shown consistent scoring trends. Relevance for Interview – Political science concepts help in handling interview questions on governance, policy, and international relations. Availability of Resources – Unlike some niche optionals, PSIR has rich study material, test series, and guidance available. Toppers’ Choice – Year after year, many UPSC toppers including rank holders in Top 10 have chosen PSIR optional.

Why FIRST IAS Institute Stands Out from Others

Although good optional coaching institutes of PSIR exist in a few places in Delhi, FIRST IAS Institute is undisputed due to:

Dedicated PSIR Wing – Not a generalist but a specialist. Expert Faculty Team – Ashish Sir, Rahul Sir, and Ravi Sir guide students with years of experience. Toppers’ Endorsement – Consistently recommended by successful candidates. Comprehensive Resources – Notes, test series, answer writing practice, and recorded lectures. Multiple Modes of Learning – Offline, Online, and Hybrid batches available. Highest Selection Ratio – Almost every second PSIR aspirant in Delhi is a FIRST IAS student.

Final Words

Political Science and International relations is not merely an optional subject; it opens the key to success in the UPSC because it has the overlap in GS, essay and interview. Although there are various institutes where PSIR optional is offered in Delhi, the 5 Best PSIR Optional Coaching in Delhi mentioned above are more professional and reliable. But in case you feel like the most specialized, result-oriented and trusted PSIR optional coaching in Delhi and India, the choice is obvious, then it will be FIRST IAS Institute.

It has the best and experienced faculty, small batch, content of study, recorded lectures, test series and good track record which has indeed made it win the name of being the No.1 PSIR Optional Coaching in India. You are an aspirant and have optional PSIR in the UPSC Civil Services Exam, it might have been the point in the journey of preparing when you have joined FIRST IAS Institute or subscribing to its recorded lectures.

Follow more detailed overview, visit The Education Market.

