Astroyogi has been helping its users since over 25 years now, and it continues to be the benchmark when it comes to getting connected with an astrologer online. Based on trust and not on any sort of gimmicks, Astroyogi is known for its 4CR+ happy customers, 5000+ trusted professionals and the reach that spans across 85+ countries. Apart from the traditional services like live chat and calling consultations, Astroyogi is an astrology platform which provides completely free chat consultations for first-time users along with free Kundli matching, free reports, dosha analysis, Tarot reading, numerology, and the Panchang calendar. If you are looking for something deeper and with legacy and trust, then Astroyogi is undoubtedly the best astrology app in India.