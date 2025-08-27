7 Top IAS Coaching Institutes In India: Fees, Batch Details, And Contact Info

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is regarded as one of India’s most challenging and prestigious examinations. While lakhs of aspirants appear each year, only a select few secure their place in the final list. The right mentorship can make all the difference; choosing the best IAS coaching institute is the crucial first step towards success.

Here, we bring you the 7 Best IAS Coaching in India, ranked based on faculty, teaching methodology, past results, and student support.

List of 7 Best IAS Coaching in India (Rank Wise)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rank 1 – FIRST IAS Institute (Delhi & Gurgaon) (Best IAS Coaching in India)

FIRST IAS Institute is widely recognised as one of the Best IAS Coaching in India and the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi. With its centers in Delhi and Gurgaon, the institute has built a reputation for delivering top UPSC results through a unique blend of personalised mentorship, updated study material, and small batch sizes. Known as one of the Best IAS Coaching Institutes, FIRST IAS focuses on answer-writing, current affairs, and individual guidance, helping aspirants achieve their dream of becoming IAS, IPS, or IFS officers.

It is also known as Rank 1 IAS Coaching in India due to a high selection ratio and low batch size.

Why choose FIRST IAS INSTITUTE

Known for its personalised mentorship program.

Regular answer writing practice for UPSC Mains.

Comprehensive Prelims + Mains + Interview guidance.

Best rated for Ethics and Essay classes.

Updated study material and crisp current affairs notes.

Mode of Coaching

Offline classes in Delhi and Gurgaon.

Online live & recorded lectures for working professionals and distant learners.

Hybrid model available.

Fees at FIRST IAS Institute

General Studies (Prelims + Mains): Approx. ₹1,47,500 – ₹2,97,500.

Optional Subjects: ₹50,000 – ₹60,000.

Past Results of FIRST IAS Institute

Consistent top ranks in UPSC CSE.

Many students in recent years have secured ranks within the Top 500 All India Rank (AIR).

List of Teachers

Team of experienced faculties such as Ashish Sir, Rahul Sir, Hansraj Sir, Manikuntala Mam, Ravi Sir & Brijesh Sir, including retired bureaucrats and UPSC experts.

Known for specialised subject-wise teachers (History, Polity, Ethics).

Batch Size

Small to medium batches (30-35 students).

Ensures personal attention and doubt-solving.

Student’s Support

Regular one-on-one mentorship sessions.

Access to doubt-clearing counters.

Dedicated test series with evaluation.

Contact details and address

Delhi Address: Delhi - 47/1 Second Floor, Kalu Sarai, Hauz Khas 110016, New Delhi, Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas (Exit No. 4)

Gurgaon Address: M-26 (Ground Floor) OLD DLF COLONY, Gurgaon Sector-14, Haryana 122001

Website: Best IAS Coaching in India

Phone No. - +91-9990228268 , +91-9990228245

Rank 2 – Tutor Uncle (Delhi) (Top IAS Coaching Institute of India)

Tutor Uncle is India’s top Ed-Tech platform, providing one of the Best IAS Coaching Programs in India through a blend of technology and personalized mentorship. Recognized among the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi, it focuses on interactive online learning, individual guidance, and structured UPSC preparation. As a modern Best IAS Coaching Institute, Tutor Uncle helps aspirants with affordable courses, flexible learning options, and expert faculty support to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Almost every 2nd UPSC Aspirant has taken a subscription from Tutor Uncle.

Why choose this institute

Focus on individual mentorship.

Classes include conceptual clarity and answer-writing practice.

Emphasis on analytical learning and UPSC-centric preparation.

Mode of Coaching

Offline classroom program in Delhi.

Online live classes are also available.

Online + Recorded Batch

Fees

General Studies: Approx. ₹40,000 – 80,000

Optional Subjects: ₹15000.

Past Results

Notable selections in UPSC CSE final list in the last few years.

Growing popularity among Delhi aspirants.

List of Teachers

A pool of India’s Top UPSC Teachers, dynamic teachers specializing in GS subjects.

Experts in Essay, Ethics, and CSAT preparation.

Batch Size

Limited to 40–50 students per class.

Ensures interactive sessions and close student-faculty interaction.

Student’s Support

Mentorship and strategy-building sessions.

Doubt-clearing classes and regular revision programs.

Contact details and address

Address: New Delhi.

Website: www.tutoruncle.co.in

Rank 3 – Vajiram & Ravi (Delhi) (Best UPSC Coaching in India)

Vajiram & Ravi is one of the most reputed names in the field of UPSC preparation and is often regarded as the Best IAS Coaching in India. Based in Old Rajinder Nagar, it has established itself as the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi with decades of proven results and experienced faculty.

Known as a Best IAS Coaching Institute, Vajiram & Ravi is trusted by thousands of aspirants every year for its comprehensive study material, structured classes, and consistent track record of producing top UPSC rankers.

Why choose this institute

Legacy of more than 40 years in UPSC coaching.

Known for its high-quality notes and study material.

Focus on answer writing and conceptual clarity.

Mode of Coaching

Primarily offline classes in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi.

Limited online courses available.

Fees

General Studies: ₹1,60,000 – ₹1,70,000.

Optional Subjects: ₹50,000 approx.

Past Results

Produced multiple toppers, including AIR 1 in past years.

Thousands of candidates selected for IAS, IPS, and IFS.

List of Teachers

Eminent faculties with decades of UPSC teaching experience.

Subject experts in History, Geography, Polity, and Current Affairs.

Batch Size

Large batch size (300+ students per class).

Student’s Support

Prelims and Mains test series.

Access to library and study material.

Contact details and address

Address: 9-B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Karol Bagh Metro, New Delhi, Delhi, 110005

Website: www.vajiramandravi.com

Phone: 080 6220 6330

Rank 4 – Drishti IAS (Delhi) (Best Institute for IAS in India)

Drishti IAS is among the most trusted names for UPSC preparation and is recognized as one of the Best IAS Coaching in India. With its strong presence in Delhi, it is considered the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi for both English and Hindi medium aspirants. Known as a Best IAS Coaching Institute, Drishti IAS provides high-quality classes, updated current affairs, and expert guidance, helping thousands of students achieve success in the Civil Services Examination.

Why choose this institute

Best IAS coaching for Hindi medium aspirants.

Strong content delivery and daily current affairs updates.

Special programs for Mains answer writing.

Mode of Coaching

Offline classes in Delhi.

Online recorded and live programs available.

Fees

General Studies: ₹1,80,000 approx.

Optional Subjects: ₹65,000 – ₹70,000.

Past Results

Many aspirants secured top ranks in UPSC from Hindi medium background.

List of Teachers

Dedicated team with expertise in History, Geography, Ethics, and Hindi Essay.

Batch Size

250–300 students per class.

Student’s Support

Prelims test series, Mains writing programs.

Free current affairs magazine (“Drishti Current Affairs Today”).

Contact details and address

Address: 1st 641, opp. Signature View Apartment, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110033

Website: www.drishtiias.com

Phone: 087501 87501

Rank 5 – Rau’s IAS Study Circle (Delhi)

Rau’s IAS Study Circle, established in 1953, is one of the oldest and most respected names in UPSC preparation. It is widely regarded as the Best IAS Coaching in India and has consistently been ranked as the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi for its legacy of producing successful IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. Known as a Best IAS Coaching Institute, Rau’s IAS is praised for its experienced faculty, comprehensive study material, and consistent track record of toppers in the Civil Services Examination.

Why choose this institute

Legacy of producing civil servants for decades.

Focus on conceptual clarity and analytical approach.

Well-known for GS Foundation Course.

Mode of Coaching

Offline classes in Delhi.

Online classes available through their e-learning portal.

Fees

GS Course: Around ₹1,50,000.

Optional Subjects: ₹55,000 approx.

Past Results

Alumni include several IAS, IPS, IFS officers.

Produced UPSC toppers consistently.

List of Teachers

Experienced UPSC faculties in GS and Optional subjects.

Batch Size

250–350 students per class.

Student’s Support

Mock tests, current affairs updates, and essay practice.

Contact details and address

Address: 11B, Bada Bazar Rd, Old Rajinder Nagar, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, 110005

Website: www.rauias.com

Rank 6 – Vision IAS (Delhi) (UPSC Coaching)

Vision IAS is one of the fastest-growing and highly reputed institutes, often counted among the Best IAS Coaching in India. With its strong presence in Karol Bagh, it is recognized as the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi for answer-writing programs, test series, and current affairs coverage. As a leading Best IAS Coaching Institute, Vision IAS is trusted by thousands of aspirants every year for its innovative teaching methods, personalized mentorship, and consistent record of successful UPSC candidates.

Why choose this institute

Best known for its test series.

Regular current affairs updates.

Provides interactive online classes.

Mode of Coaching

Offline coaching in Delhi.

Live-online and recorded courses available.

Fees

GS Foundation: ₹1,40,000 – ₹1,50,000.

Optional Subjects: ₹40,000 approx.

Past Results

Known for strong results in the last 10 years.

Many students secured ranks under Top 100.

List of Teachers

Faculties with expertise in Economics, Polity, and International Relations.

Batch Size

200+ students per class.

Student’s Support

Famous for Mains answer writing evaluation.

Online doubt clearing and mentorship support.

Contact details and address

Address: 1st Floor, Apsara Arcade, Near Gate-7, Karol Bagh Metro Station 1, 8-B, Pusa Rd, Karol Bagh, New Delhi, Delhi 110005

Website: www.visionias.in

Phone: 084680 22022

Rank 7 – Vajirao & Reddy IAS (Delhi)

Vajirao & Reddy IAS is a well-known name in UPSC preparation, counted among the Best IAS Coaching in India. Based in Shakti Nagar, it is regarded as one of the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi for its structured classroom programs, expert faculty, and balanced focus on Prelims, Mains, and Interview preparation. Recognized as a Best IAS Coaching Institute, Vajirao & Reddy has consistently guided aspirants with quality study material, mentorship, and a strong track record of selections in the Civil Services Examination.

Why choose this institute

Focus on beginner-friendly preparation.

Emphasis on building strong fundamentals.

Balanced coaching for Prelims, Mains & Interview.

Mode of Coaching

Offline classes at Delhi center.

Online courses also offered.

Fees

General Studies: ₹1,40,000 approx.

Optional Subjects: ₹40,000 approx.

Past Results

Many students cleared UPSC CSE in recent years.

List of Teachers

Senior teachers with specialization in Geography, History, and Polity.

Batch Size

300 students per batch.

Student’s Support

Prelims and mains test series.

Dedicated interview guidance program.

Contact details and address

Address: 19/1A, Nangia Park Chowk, near Delhi University, Block 19, Shakti Nagar, Delhi, 110007

Website: www.vajiraoreddy.com

Phone: 089888 85050

Final Words

If you are searching for the Best IAS Coaching in Delhi or the Best UPSC Coaching in India, these seven institutes are highly recommended. However, the FIRST IAS Institute (Delhi & Gurgaon) stands out as the No.1 IAS Coaching in India for its mentorship-driven approach, small batch sizes, and consistent results.

Remember, while coaching provides structured guidance, self-study and consistent effort are equally important in clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination.

For More detailed Research on Best IAS Coaching Institutes in India visit The Education market.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)