70 Plus Remarkable Personalities Joined Prestigious Awardees List 2025 For Their Contributions In Diverse Fields

Forever Star India recognized professionals from every city of India within its category awards, Super Woman 2025, Forever Achiever 2025, and Infinity Achiever 2025. The professionals in this award program were not only given an award honor but also were given global recognition through Google profile listings on the official website of Forever Star India. In the Forever Star India Award List 2025, Advocate Mita Banerjee from Kolkata was honored with the title of Forever Achiever, while Director Sushmitha Somireddy from Rajahmundry was honored with the title of Infinity Achiever for her exceptional contribution in the Director category.

According to Rajesh Agarwal, CEO and Founder of Forever Star India, the initiative of the award event was to support professionals across Indian cities to get recognised for their work and achievements within their respective fields. The professionals were given wide networking opportunities through global recognition by Google profile listing and special news coverage for their achievements on popular digital media. Dr. S Prabha Wati (Sports, Port Blair), Swati Mallikarjun Tarde (Social Activist, Pune), Swetal Bhavin Patel (Healthcare, Ahmedabad), Nneha Rohit Soni (Healing and Counselling, Indore), Shikha Baid (Baker, Jaipur), Dr. Susan Bushi (Businesswoman, Khammam), Priyanka Singh Chauhan (Motivational Speaker, Gurugram), Karuna Mishra (Social Activist, New Delhi), Dr. Richa Satsangi (Life Coach, Noida), Anjali Damahe (Businesswoman, Saharsa), Kalyani Bade (Healthcare, Mumbai), Dr. Kettaki Kasbekar (Multi Talent, Pune), Badhya Lama (Teacher, East Sikkim), Dr. Sudeshna Maity (Dietitian, Kolkata), Swetha Vallabhajosyula (Trainer, Hyderabad), Krishna Kumari (Engineer, Vijayawada), Nikita Bhojwani (Academic Skills, Vadodara), Dr. Khushbu Pawan Sachdev (Entrepreneur, Indore), Preeti Sindhwani (Astrologer, Gurugram), Ritika (Digital Marketer, Ganganagar), Nikita Chandak (Fashion Stylist, Ahmedabad), Sayontoni Bhattacharya (Artist, Faridabad), Sunita Naudiyal (Social Activist, Delhi), Anamika (Advocate, Gurugram), Dr. Sudha U P V (Scientist, Kannur), Manpreet Kaur (Entrepreneur, Pune), Dr. Sarita Beniwal (Academic Skills, Jaipur), Mini M (Administration, Trichur), Dr. Lavina Jaswani (Psychologist, Jaipur), Julee Jasmin (Artist, Mumbai), Renu (Social Activist, Jaipur), Varsha Chawla (Multi Talent, Rohtak), Mita Banerjee (Advocate, Kolkata), Nandini Naidu (Businesswoman, Pune), Jyoshna Rani Behera (Art & Culture, Koraput), U P V Yesoda (NGO, Kannur), Nafeesa Begum (Businesswoman, Hyderabad), Sangeeta Laskar (Dietitian, Amritsar), Vruushali Mirajjgaonkar (Entrepreneur, Pune), Kiran Goswami (Influencer, Chittorgarh), Dr. Marisha Ani Das (Professor, Chennai), Azra (Lawyer, Chennai), Enakshmi Nandi (Professor, Nadia), Bobita Chasha (Entrepreneur, Dibrugarh), Ms Shalini H Moon (Nurse, Wardha), Sonu Rathore (Entrepreneur, Gautam Buddha Nagar), J Packia Selvi (Academic Skills, Chennai), Yamini Sharma (Astrologer, Dehradun), Durga Mundhra (Entrepreneur, Jaipur), Sapna Nagar Bharadwaj (Academic Skills, Indore), Shikha (Life Coach, New Delhi), Kavitha Joseph (Director, Bengaluru), Dr. Herina Patel (Doctor, Surat), Mosam Parekh (Art & Culture, Bharuch), Rachana Vashistha (Human Resources, New Delhi), Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar (Reiki Healing, Bengaluru), Monika Jain (Social Activist, Mount Abu), Malini Bhattacharya (Doctor, Kolkata), Seeshadri Singh (Sports, Jaipur), Rajni Kr Srivastava (Social Activist, Faridabad), Aastha Mathur (Spiritual Healing, Jaipur), Dr. Ranjana Jha (Businesswoman, Pune), Saumya Pandey (Life Coach, Bengaluru), Ghazala Atif Maste (Social Activist, Mumbai), Ananya Dasgupta (Social Activist, Gurugram), Sumitra Gurey (Social Activist, Kolkata), Manisha Shah (Interior Designer, Kolkata), Dr. Nehalben Vitthal Bhai Gajera (Healthcare, Gandhinagar), Rashmi Swarnakar (Artist, Raipur), and Seema Gudadhe (Yoga Trainer, Mumbai).

Forever Star India organised the professional award event 2025 honouring Indian achievers from every cities. Following the tagline of Forever Star India, “पहचान के साथ सम्मान” proud winners list of more than 70 professionals was announced. The event served as a strong source of inspiration to professionals and reflected towards the vision of Forever Star India, as the awards ceremony goes beyond trophies and titles and carries forward the legacy of setting Forever Star India for long-term professional credibility and even national-level recognition.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)