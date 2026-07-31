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A decade of investing: How gold performed and why real estate looks different today

Gold or real estate? Tis thought comes across almost every beginner's mind before embarking on his or her investment journey, as the ultimate goal is to gain maximum returns out of their investments. 

Published: Jul 31, 2026, 01:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 02:25 PM IST
A decade of investing: How gold performed and why real estate looks different today

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