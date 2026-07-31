/A decade of investing: How gold performed and why real estate looks different today

Let's make it simpler. Start like a simple maths problem. In 2015, two individuals- A & B - each had Rs 10 lakh to invest - while A invested in gold, B decided to go ahead with real estate. How much are their respective investments worth 10 years later in 2026? The question sounds simple, but answer is not so much. Let's start with A. In 2015, with an average price of Rs 26,350 per 10g for 24K gold, Rs 10 lakhs would have been worth 380 gram gold. In July 2026, at an average price of Rs 1.65 lakhs per 10g, the Rs 10 lakhs investment today is worth Rs 63 lakh, with a CAGR of around 18%.