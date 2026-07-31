/A decade of investing: How gold performed and why real estate looks different today

Let's make it simpler. Start like a simple maths problem. In 2015, two individuals- A & B - each had Rs 10 lakh to invest - while A invested in gold, B decided to go ahead with real estate. How much are their respective investments worth 10 years later in 2026? The question sounds simple, but answer is not so much. Let's start with A. In 2015, with an average price of Rs 26,350 per 10g for 24K gold, Rs 10 lakhs would have been worth 380 gram gold. In July 2026, at an average price of Rs 1.65 lakhs per 10g, the Rs 10 lakhs investment today is worth Rs 63 lakh, with a CAGR of around 18%.
This incredible gain is attributed to factors like a steady decline in Rupee, Covid pandemic in 2020, ongoing geopolitical tensions and aggressive buying by central banks worldwide. As per experts, the gold's upward run is likely to continue in near future. The plus points with gold as compared to real estate are its purchasing power in times of economic uncertainty, portability, and high liquidity (easy to buy and sell).
Investment in real estate is more difficult to evaluate as there is no single nationwide benchmark to calculate return. Property prices vary significantly depending on factors like locality, city, infrastructure development, property type and rental demand. Residential markets in Metro cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad and some parts of Delhi-NCR have different growth trajectories as compared to other Indian cities. Infrastructure growth and housing demand in many cities have pushed up property prices. Unlike gold, Real Estate offers two types of returns: capital appreciation and rental income making it an attractive investment option for investors.
But despite above-mentioned factors, there's much more to the story. In 2015, investing in real estate required a large amount of money and long investment plan, regular maintenance with poor liquidity. However, with the growing market of digital real estate, with platforms like Alt DRX, the real state investment has gained popularity. Now, instead of large sum, one has the option start with as low as Rs 10,000, thanks to real estate tokenisation.
In real estate tokenisation, a property is divided into smaller digital units, giving the flexibility to the investors of owning a fraction of the asset. Ownership records and transactions are maintained on blockchain, giving more transparency and security.
The bottom line: Gold and real estate are complementary assets and both should be held within a diversified portfolio. Gold acts as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty, while real estate provides long term wealth creation through capital appreciation and income. And the tokenised digital real estate has made the investment in real estate easier and within budget of a middle class investor.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only, and should not be construed as any investment advice. Zee Media readers are advised to consult financial advisors or portfolio manager before making any money related decision.)
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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