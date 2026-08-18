/A Dubai essence arrives in India: French Essence launches Oud Rush unisex perfume

Oud has always held a special place in Middle East perfumery. Its deep, woody fragrance is instantly recognizable & closely tied to Dubai’s perfume culture. French Essence has drawn inspiration from this tradition & launched Oud Rush, a Unisex Eau De Parfum in India. It focuses on warmth, depth & a sense of luxury. Instead of making another lighter fragrance, French Essence chose a richer approach with Oud Rush. The perfume combines spices, aromatics, oud, patchouli and musk to create a scent that develops gradually after it is sprayed. The top notes combine saffron, nutmeg & lavender. Saffron brings warmth, nutmeg adds spice, and lavender gives a balanced & fresh opening.
Once the fragrance settles, its character changes. Agarwood, also known as Oud, forms the heart of the perfume & gives it a strong, woody depth. The base notes of patchouli & musk add warmth & a long-lasting finish.
It is the progression that gives the fragrance its personality. The opening is noticeable, but the deeper oud & musky notes become stronger over time.
Dubai was more than a Visual Inspiration.
Dubai’s connection with perfume goes beyond luxury shopping. Rich scents, especially oud, musk & spices, have long been part of the region’s scent culture. Perfume is worn generously & chosen as an expression of an individual’s style.
The relationship between fragrance & a personality became an important reference point while developing Oud Rush.
Nidhi Gupta, the Founder of French Essence says that the intention was to capture some of that character without making the fragrance feel disconnected from the Indian consumer.
“Oud Rush is about presence. We wanted the fragrance, packaging, and overall experience to communicate the same emotion - warmth, confidence & luxury. Dubai was a natural inspiration because of the way fragrance is deeply connected with a personal style & luxury there,” Gupta said.
This Oud Rush perfume has also been developed with longevity in mind. It’s warmer & deeper composition makes it particularly suited for evenings, celebrations, weddings, and occasions where a stronger fragrance can work well. At the same time, people who prefer woody or oud-based fragrances may find it suitable as an everyday signature scent.
The Bottle keeps things equally rich.
Oud Rush comes in a deep amber-toned bottle with a glossy black spherical cap and gold detailing. Instead of relying on an overly elaborate design, the bottle uses darker tones and metallic accents to communicate the premium positioning of the perfume.
That also makes it suitable for gifting, particularly for buyers looking beyond conventional fresh or floral fragrance profiles.
Indian perfume preferences have become noticeably more varied in recent years. Consumers who once shopped primarily by brand or price are increasingly paying attention to terms such as top notes, base notes, Eau De Parfum, projection and longevity. Oud, amber, musk and other traditionally Middle Eastern fragrance profiles have consequently found a wider audience.
Oud Rush by French Essence enters this space with a composition that is deliberately richer than a conventional fresh fragrance.
There is saffron & spice at the beginning, oud as its centre, and patchouli and musk providing the final warmth. The result is a perfume designed for someone who wants their fragrance to have a noticeable effect rather than simply quiet in the background.
For French Essence, Oud Rush also signals a move towards a more elevated fragrance experience - one that places equal emphasis on the scent, its longevity & the way the product is presented.
Dubai may have provided the inspiration, but Oud Rush has been created with the evolving Indian fragrance consumer firmly in mind.
(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)
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