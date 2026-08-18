/A Dubai essence arrives in India: French Essence launches Oud Rush unisex perfume

Oud has always held a special place in Middle East perfumery. Its deep, woody fragrance is instantly recognizable & closely tied to Dubai’s perfume culture. French Essence has drawn inspiration from this tradition & launched Oud Rush, a Unisex Eau De Parfum in India. It focuses on warmth, depth & a sense of luxury. Instead of making another lighter fragrance, French Essence chose a richer approach with Oud Rush. The perfume combines spices, aromatics, oud, patchouli and musk to create a scent that develops gradually after it is sprayed. The top notes combine saffron, nutmeg & lavender. Saffron brings warmth, nutmeg adds spice, and lavender gives a balanced & fresh opening.