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  • /A Dubai essence arrives in India: French Essence launches Oud Rush unisex perfume

A Dubai essence arrives in India: French Essence launches Oud Rush unisex perfume

This Oud Rush perfume has also been developed with longevity in mind.

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 01:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
A Dubai essence arrives in India: French Essence launches Oud Rush unisex perfume

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