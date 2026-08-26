/A fourth generation legacy: Santosh Kataria continues the legacy of DP Jewellers after 86 years

Now in its fourth generation, D.P. Jewellers traces its roots back to 1940, when Gandhiji’s friend started the family business in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, known as the “City of Gold.” Today, Santosh Kataria, Chairman & Managing Director of D.P. Abhushan Limited, is the custodian of a jewellery legacy that spans more than eight decades and goes back to the vision of the late Shri Dhoolchandji Kataria.
What began as a small jewellery shop in Ratlam has grown into one of the region’s most reputed jewellery brands over four generations. The story of the brand is more than a history of time; it is also about the unwavering transmission of values such as purity, trust, and craftsmanship, passed down from one generation to the next.
The legacy established by the late Shri Dhoolchandji Kataria was carried forward by subsequent generations, including the late Shri Pannalal Kataria and the late Shri Monohar Lal Ji Kataria, who further strengthened the brand’s reputation over the decades. The torch was then handed over to entrepreneur Shri Ratanlal Kataria, who expanded the business and established the brand as a trusted name across the region.
D.P. Jewellers started with a single shop in Ratlam and has since expanded into a trusted jewellery name with a presence across more than 12 stores in the region and millions of households across India.
Today, Santosh Kataria represents the fourth generation and leads the company alongside his brothers, Anil Kataria and Vikas Kataria. Together, they have preserved the original principles of guaranteed purity and transparent business practices while evolving the brand to meet the expectations of a new generation of consumers.
The family has always understood that the tradition of purity began decades ago in challenging times and has since evolved into a lasting legacy. It is this commitment to trust, quality, and transparent business practices that continues to shape the brand’s journey.
From its humble beginnings at a single store in Ratlam, D.P. Jewellers has grown into a trusted name for millions of families across India, reflecting the enduring strength of a legacy built, nurtured, and carried forward through generations.
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