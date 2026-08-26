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A fourth generation legacy: Santosh Kataria continues the legacy of DP Jewellers after 86 years

D.P. Jewellers started with a single shop in Ratlam and has since expanded into a trusted jewellery name with a presence across more than 12 stores in the region and millions of households across India. 

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 02:34 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 04:07 PM IST
A fourth generation legacy: Santosh Kataria continues the legacy of DP Jewellers after 86 years

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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