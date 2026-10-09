A glimpse into the youth of SRMD: Where ambition meets a larger purpose

In the middle of the monsoon this August, a group of more than 80 young people gathered at an ashram in Dharampur, in South Gujarat, for an unusual kind of retreat. There were no long hours of silent meditation. Instead, instructors from the National Disaster Response Force taught them flood rescue, fire safety, first aid and CPR.
A week later, each walked away certified as a "Yuva Aapda Mitra", a trained youth disaster volunteer, and mapped to villages in Dharampur taluka so they could be called on the moment the next emergency struck. The camp, run with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority, MY Bharat and the Valsad district administration, was hosted by Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), the spiritual organisation founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.
It is a small snapshot of a much larger picture. Around SRMD, a generation of young people is quietly showing that spiritual life and real-world ambition do not have to pull in opposite directions.
What they manage
Most organisations treat young members as helpers. At SRMD, they are trusted with responsibilities that the Mission describes as ranging "from policymaking to administration."
That covers a remarkable spread of work. Young members handle the Mission's information technology, social media and public relations, and produce its publications and audio-visual content. They plan programmes, manage event facilities, and oversee security and logistics at gatherings that draw thousands. Some help run the administration of the Dharampur ashram, others contribute to construction projects or to the Mission's value-education centres for children. A large share of this work can be done remotely, so a software engineer in Bengaluru or a student in London can serve without stepping away from their job or classes.
When the Mission holds its Global Youth Festival, the young people are not just attendees. They plan it, staff it and run it. Its sixth edition in Mumbai brought together more than 10,000 young people, moving through arenas built by volunteers around wisdom, wellbeing, culture, adventure and social impact. Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani has been among the speakers invited to address the festival.
How they hold a purpose
Purpose, in this community, is something people practise rather than just talk about. Youth centres around the world meet every fortnight. A typical session might begin with listening to a discourse, move into meditation and discussion, and end with a service project or a game of football. In Mumbai, young members are organised into age-based groups that meet Pujya Gurudevshri every month for guidance.
The Mission sums up its youth approach in five words, satsang, sadhana, seva, sanskruti and sports, and it treats the last two as seriously as the first three. Sahebji's Sports Association, named after the name many devotees lovingly use for Pujya Gurudevshri, runs football, cricket, basketball, volleyball and tennis, and holds an annual championship at the Dharampur ashram. Cultural work is equally hands-on: young members write scripts, direct plays, choreograph dances and compose music for the Mission's productions.
There are also practical tools for life beyond the ashram. The Mission's youth workshops tackle goal-setting, planning, habit-building and positivity. One of them, "Positivity Made Practical", is led by Atmarpit Nemiji, the Mission's vice-president. Retreats over the years have taken young members everywhere from Shimla and the Rann of Kutch to Lakshadweep and, most recently, Agra, Vrindavan and Mathura, mixing reflection with adventure.
Rooted and still reaching high
The striking thing about these young people is that they have not given up big dreams. Many hold demanding careers in medicine, technology, architecture, finance and design.
Architect and MBA Halak Shah, for instance, won a National Youth Award and a Young Researchers Award and was named among Forbes India's top 50 B-schoolers, all while serving in the Mission's environmental and educational initiatives. For students still finding their way, the Mission's free platform, Shrimad Rajchandra DISHA, offers AI-powered career guidance across more than 1,600 career paths.
A few go further still. Last month, on Pujya Gurudevshri's birthday, eleven young professionals, among them four architects, a retina surgeon and an IBM consultant, chose a lifelong vow of celibacy and service. One amongst them was Halak Shah. Speaking to them that morning, Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan summed up what he saw in this generation: "Life is not only to have more, life is to be more."
For most young members, though, the path is about balance rather than renunciation. It means building a career while staying anchored, being ambitious without being consumed, and serving others while still growing themselves.
The teacher they follow
At the centre of it all is Pujya Gurudevshri, a philosophy scholar from Mumbai who founded the Mission in 1994. Young people, he has said, have tremendous energy. "They have the drive but need the direction. They have the wings, and if given the eyes they can soar high and far in the spiritual skies."
His teachings are known for decoding ancient scriptures into language that makes sense to a questioning young mind. He offers reasons rather than rules, and he is open to every tradition. His definition of youth captures the spirit of the community he has built: "True youth lies not in muscles, but in the courage to seek truth and live it."
In an age that often worries about young people losing their way, the youth of SRMD offer a hopeful counterpoint. They are, capable and busy, and they are clear about what all that energy is for.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.