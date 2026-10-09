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A glimpse into the youth of SRMD: Where ambition meets a larger purpose

The youth of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD) balance professional careers and real-world ambition with spiritual growth, community service, and active leadership under the guidance of Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 06:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
A glimpse into the youth of SRMD: Where ambition meets a larger purpose

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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