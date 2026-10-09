A glimpse into the youth of SRMD: Where ambition meets a larger purpose

That covers a remarkable spread of work. Young members handle the Mission's information technology, social media and public relations, and produce its publications and audio-visual content. They plan programmes, manage event facilities, and oversee security and logistics at gatherings that draw thousands. Some help run the administration of the Dharampur ashram, others contribute to construction projects or to the Mission's value-education centres for children. A large share of this work can be done remotely, so a software engineer in Bengaluru or a student in London can serve without stepping away from their job or classes.