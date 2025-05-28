A New Wave Of Raw Indian Music Is Emerging, And It’s Artist-Built; Claims SwaLay Digital

New Delhi: Indian music-tech platform SwaLay Digital claims it is quietly changing the scene for independent musicians in a time when algorithms rule discovery and commercial filters usually take front stage and authenticity suffers. The company claims that fundamentally, this movement is A2A – Artist to Artist, a special project meant to link artists directly with one another, so promoting community-led cooperation and cultural development free from strong third-party filters.



SwaLay claims it distinguishes itself not only by tech or reach, but also by its dedication to raw, grounded Indian artistry. The company claims that from new singer-songwriters to seasoned composers, artists of all genres and levels can co-create, share comments, and develop long-term creative relationships using A2A.



"Being an artist myself, I find this initiative by SwaLay quite inspirational since it generates an ecosystem where art is accepted in all its forms and artists can literally collaborate with each other without any extreme third-party involvement. So it's a fantastic project, says indie musician Tanushri, whose recent cross-state cooperation came to life via A2A.



Already including Himasri, Joy, Aditya, Tarang Nagi, and Tanushri, who reflect many linguistic and sonic styles, the platform has brought together some of the most exciting voices in the nation. From Joy's folk-infused acoustic rhythms to Himasri's cinematic vocal textures, every musician offers something different, and A2A is becoming their common canvas.



The company claims Aditya, a new musician creating immersive soundscapes by combining ambient lo-fi and classical ragas with his own field recordings. His path with A2A has resulted in impromptu compositions honouring sonic experimentation and storytelling values sometimes lost in the business of today. Co-writing sessions have also come out of this path.



The company claims the A2A project is quietly driving a bigger change that goes beyond simply distributing music as SwaLay keeps adding more IPs and artist-first tools, rebuilding India's independent soundscape from the ground up — cooperative, inclusive, and very original.

