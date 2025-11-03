A Platform That Tells Tales Of Authentic Leadership Through Real-Life Stories

One in the Universe, a conscious leadership and transformation platform established by the leadership coach, TEDx speaker and author of bestselling books Murthy Kuruva Venkataramana, has begun launching Flame Talks, a new concept that aspires to have meaningful dialogues around leadership, resilience and personal transformation.

Installed in the form of a dialogues and not a performance, Flame Talks is based on authenticity and lived experience. It is uniting people who struggled to get through personal and professional difficulties, telling them how they turned their misery into a reason and power.

Murthy said in the launch, every leader goes through his or her fire. Flame Talks is a story of what comes after the burn, how people make purpose out of pain and presence out of power. They are not acts, they are earnest communications, which help us know where real strength starts.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The site is based on the concept of One in the Universe, a company started in 2020 by Murthy as a part of his personal rediscovery. What started with one saree made through sacred geometry turned out to be a multi dimensional label that combines the age-old Indian wisdom with the modern understanding of design and leadership philosophy. Nowadays, One in the Universe has expanded to four main fields, namely, fashion, books, art, and coaching, which are designed to assist people in re-aligning with their internal selves and becoming true to themselves.

His leadership programs include The Flame Code. Amplify. As an entrepreneur, educator and professional based in India, Murthy has joined forces with other leaders to help them change their performance approach, which is centered on pressure, into one centered on purpose. He based his principle that healing should come first before leadership as the basis of the Flame Talks extending his philosophy into the public domain.

Murthy further added that the world is speedy and image filled and therefore requires strong honesty and composure. It is not about information, but about ignition. When leaders rejoin their core, they do not merely create success, but rather coherence.

The original version of Flame Talks will include leaders, artists and changemakers with stories of courage, clarity and conscious change.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)