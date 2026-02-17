A simple guide to help merchants stay safe from fake payment apps

Fake payment apps are replicas of legitimate payment applications. They closely resemble the UI, colour schemes, and overall appearance of popular payment apps. They replicate the entire payment transaction process - making it hard to identify as fake, at a glance. Some of these fraudulent apps further enhance the illusion by imitating the sound of a payment notification, such as a beep or chime, to falsely suggest that a payment has been received. Also, they can produce convincing payment information to indicate a successful transaction, making it all the more challenging to identify as a fake payment app.

How to stay safe from fake payment apps

Fraudsters use fake payment apps to convince innocent victims that they have completed a transaction. In actuality, they use a fake app that only simulates the payment transaction flow, leaving the victim to realise only later that the transaction was fabricated.

Here are a few tips that help you stay vigilant and safe from fake payment apps:

Check Transaction History: Always verify transactions through your payment app or bank account. Do not rely solely on screenshots or notifications.

Inconsistent Information: Look for discrepancies in the transaction details. Fake apps may have subtle errors or inconsistencies that can alert you to a scam.

Pressure Tactics: Be wary of individuals who rush you to complete a transaction without allowing time for proper verification.

Unknown Apps: Familiarise yourself with legitimate payment apps commonly used in your region. If anybody presents a payment through an unfamiliar app, proceed with caution.

What extra precautions merchants should take

Merchants have increasingly become targets for fake payment apps. Fraudsters take advantage of the chaos in a busy shop or a merchant’s divided attention to deceive them with these fake payment apps. The merchant ends up offering goods and services at a loss due to the deception. Here are some tips for merchants that will help prevent frauds from fake payment apps.

Educate Your Staff: Ensure that all employees are aware of this scam and know how to spot fraudulent transactions. Implement Verification Procedures: Develop a standard process for verifying payments before goods or services are provided. This might include waiting for the payment authentication from your PhonePe smart speaker (fake apps cannot trigger these alert messages), checking the transaction ID, or waiting for confirmation from your payment processor. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter a suspected fake payment app, report it to the relevant authorities and your payment processor immediately.

What does PhonePe do to secure payments

PhonePe has a robust security infrastructure, intelligent product interventions, active ecosystem partnerships, and a layered fraud reporting mechanism that come together to offer users a secure experience. Here are some of PhonePe’s Trust & Safety components:

Identity Verification: PhonePe ensures users are who they claim to be, and this is done through a combination of KYC (Know Your Customer) processes, biometric verification, and secure document authentication. Real-time Fraud Detection: At PhonePe, their detection engine reports fraudulent transactions based on various signals such as customer demography, behavioral variables, and historical transaction patterns. Proactive and Reactive interventions: Even with strong identity verification and intelligent data-driven insights, intervention is crucial. Once a potential threat is identified, quick and precise action must be taken. More details here. Enhanced Account & Transaction Security: To keep the platform safe and secure, PhonePe validates the legitimacy of all accounts and transactions resulting from an account during various stages of the accounts’ lifecycle. Partnership with law enforcement: PhonePe regularly engages and collaborates with cybercrime cells of various law enforcement agencies (LEAs) throughout the country. To ensure knowledge sharing, they conduct detailed sessions with various law enforcement agencies, sharing the latest fraud patterns and engaging with LEAs to explore ways in which they can both reduce fraud across the country. Consumer education: PhonePe’s continuously-updated trust and safety blog includes information about emerging fraudulent trends and scams, how users can spot them, and what resources are available for assistance.

PhonePe is actively combating fraudulent apps and channels impersonating its brand. The company has taken proactive action by approaching Hon’ble Madras High Court seeking ‘John Doe’ injunction order to prevent infringements of its trademarks. Following the said lawsuit, the court has ordered a social media platform to swiftly address and take down any fake payments apps posts, on receipt of any complaints from PhonePe.

In case you have been duped by a fraudster via PhonePe, you can immediately report such scams on the PhonePe app or by calling the customer care number 080–68727374 / 022–68727374, or on PhonePe’s official social media handles. Lastly, you can report fraud complaints at the nearest Cyber Crime cell or register a complaint online at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in/ or contact the Cyber Crime Cell helpline on 1930.

Stay safe, stay vigilant, and keep your business secure.

