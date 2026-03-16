AAHAR 2026 gathers strong momentum at Bharat Mandapam: Attracting excellent business visitor response

New Delhi | 16 March 2026 : AAHAR 2026 has seen three days of continuous interaction in Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and the exhibition floor invariably shows the size, variety and vigor of food processing and hospitality ecosystem in India. Throughout Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3, the fair has shown a definite rhythm: congested aisles, crowded halls, discovery of products of high interest and constant networking of industry professionals. As days go by, the platform has continued to become a place where businesses get to meet, visitors get to discover new things and opportunities arise in the face of direct contact.

Day 1: A good start and early momentum throughout the exhibition floor.

The first day started with a big opening and an indisputable feeling of momentum in the venue. The opening day was a great way to start-the-week-long-event, as it was dominated by international attendance, great on-ground attendance and an exhibition floor that had been busy since the beginning. International pavilions gave a vibrant feel to visitors, networking in the industry and a fair environment which was business-ready even during the opening day. Culinary Art India 2026 was an addition to the expo excitement in that it provided an experience layer to the core nature of the fair which was a food and hospitality platform. The opening day made AAHAR 2026 a show, which is not only ceremonial in the beginning, but active in terms of engagement, interaction and involvement in the sector.

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Day 2: Regional pavilions, the best brands and culinary creativity.

Day 2 saw the energy level increase to a new level as footfall growth in halls was noticeable and movement of visitors in key show case areas was high. The colorful Haryana Pavilion marked a major highlight and provided a certain regional presence and continued attention by visitors who were seeking to sample the variety of products. Besides pavilion engagement, various halls with famous brands were also high-activity zones where the visitors still managed to find products and discuss the industry. Brands such as Pansari, Wow! Momo, Mother Dairy, Fortune Oil and Mumbai Meat Company also added to the buzz on the floor by being active in the exhibits and interacting with the visitors.

The Day 2 was also memorable due to the live and experience-driven programming. Indian Culinary Forum Live Master Chef Classes introduced the element of culinary creativity in the exhibition area enabling the visitors have a better glimpse of the changing formats, techniques and product application in the hospitality and culinary space. The food court was another significant draw of the day as it was a continuing point of contact with the visitors, keeping them active and exploring the fair all day. The experience of Day 2 in a nutshell supported the duality of AAHAR food processing and hospitality on which the discovery of the products, the culinary experiences and the business discussions intertwine in one room.

Day 3: Professional kitchen innovation and magic in hospitality decor.

Day 3 maintained the momentum with crowded corridors and constant networking going on throughout the venue. People have wandered around the fair like moths fluttering around the flowers, passing through hospitality decoration innovations, through the latest kitchen and bakery machines, each zone was a segment of the future of food service and hospitality operations. Hospitality decor and experience based displays continued to be a heavy puller part of the show reflecting the influence of ambience, design and practical arrangements of forming contemporary hospitality formats. Simultaneously, the exhibit of commercial kitchen and bakery machines indicated the future of high-performing kitchens, which is currently undergoing transformation towards efficiency, consistency and scale due to the innovation of equipment.

To top off the day was the food court experience which the visitors termed as a food court magic experience and offered a huge diversity of flavours to keep the energy levels on the ground soaring throughout the day. Throughout halls, the theme of business engagement was the same: business people still made contacts, learned about new products, analyzed solutions and opened new business opportunities in face-to-face communication.

An easy going method of visiting the fair.

Throughout the first three days the focus has been on facilitating the visitors to experience the exhibition in a smoother and more efficient way as well as to be able to communicate effectively with the exhibitors. It is recommended that visitors have the official AAHAR App downloaded to expand a better experience of the event and to simplify during their economic exploration of the fair.

General Visitors: Visitor announced.

Though AAHAR 2026 remains engaged actively in the industry, one big announcement concerning the general participation occurred: the first time in the history, AAHAR 2026 is opening its doors to the General Visitors during the following period:

13 March (After 2 PM)

14 March (Full Day)

Entry Ticket: ₹500

Ticket booking: DMRC Sarthi App General Visitors are persuaded to install AAHAR App to be able to navigate more easily and smarterly find their way around the fair.

Looking ahead

As the exhibition continues until 14 March 2026, AAHAR 2026 will be able to maintain the momentum it has built in the first three days, namely, through further discovery, interaction with the sector, business discussions and networking in the food processing and hospitality sectors. With the progress of the show, the intensity in the floor is narrow-centric, high-participation and opportunity-based, which is indicative of the nature of AAHAR as a venue through which the industry gathers to connect, collaborate and develop.

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)