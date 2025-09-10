Aamir Khan Meets Jagadguru Swami Satishcharya Maharaj, Filling Himself With Spiritual Insights In The Realms Of Personal, National, And Sanatan Dharma

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan visited Jagadguru Swami Satishcharya Maharaj's residence in Mumbai at the former's personal invitation. The meetings stretched through six hours of deep discussions over dinner about the essentiality of personal religion, national religion, and Sanatan dharma.

Jagadguru Maharaj presented the actor with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita and conveyed Narendra Modi's vision to transform India into a developed country by 2047.

The comments of Gurudev on spiritual matters were taken in by Aamir Khan with utmost attention, and he shared his deep respect for the interpretation given to the national religion, stating that the teachings touched him and left a strong impression.`

Jagadguru Satishcharya Maharaj expressed the viewpoint that film stars are important in influencing public perception, saying, "The words and deeds of film personalities influence millions. Therefore, I expect Aamir Khan to project the true image of religion and Sanatan values through his films."

Highly renowned for his ceaseless efforts in disseminating the Sanatan message across India, Jagadguru Swami Satishcharya Maharaj continues to guide everybody in the path of timeless Indian spirituality from where these teachings stem.

