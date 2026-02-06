Advertisement
LINKEDIN AND WIPRO EXPERTS

ABCs of LinkedIn: How professionals can stand out when AI is doing the screening

LinkedIn and Wipro experts discuss an AI-proof career strategy focusing on authenticity, skills-first profiles, and purposeful networking to stand out.

ABCs of LinkedIn: How professionals can stand out when AI is doing the screening

In an age where an increasing number of recruiters are using AI to screen applications, hiring is becoming more signal-driven. For job seekers, this prompts the need for a new approach to how they apply for jobs – templated CVs are out, and a profile that neatly maps their skills, experience, and intent will help them win in the job market. 

The final episode of ‘Beyond AI, CVs & JDs with LinkedIn’ created in collaboration with Zee Media, dives into this AI-proof approach of job-search and career growth. Ruchee Anand, APAC VP of Talent & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn, and Sanjeev Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Wipro, break down how professionals can build authentic, skills-first profiles and connections that stand out in an AI-powered talent market.

A = Authentic profile
In a market shaped by automation and scale, authenticity has become a differentiator. Authenticity does not mean oversharing. It means clarity. Profiles that clearly explain career decisions, learning, and intent are easier to trust and assess, even when career journeys don’t follow a linear path. As Anand notes, “Many strong candidates weaken their own signal by failing to explain career breaks, transitions, or pivots clearly.” The issue isn’t the break itself, but the absence of context for recruiters. In an AI-enabled hiring environment, clear signals travel further than perfectly curated credentials.

B = Building skills and brand
Skills-first hiring has changed how value is recognised. As Anand highlighted in the episode, some of the most relevant skills are built outside formal job titles – through college experiences, extracurricular activities, early leadership roles, or certifications. With seven in ten recruiters prioritising transferable skills over degrees, learnability has become a strong marker of relevance. Recruiters today are looking for clear signals of growth and intent – what defines you as a professional? Building your personal brand based on your learnings clearly communicates capability and direction.

C = Connecting with purpose
Making a strong case for networking, Anand emphasised that purposeful connections matter more than volume. Reaching out for learning, guidance, or advice, rather than transactional requests, builds relevance in the long-term. In an AI-enabled discovery environment, this is what helps surface stronger signals than mass connection requests. 

As hiring becomes more skills-led and AI-assisted, the professionals who stand out will be those who send the clearest signals. Authentic profiles, visible skills, and intentional connections do not just improve discoverability – they build credibility. In an AI-driven market, clarity is job seekers’ new currency.

Watch the final episode of Beyond AI, CVs & JDs to explore how careers are being redefined in real time 

 

(This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.)

