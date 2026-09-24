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Abhay Patil is using AI to tackle one of trading’s challenges: Human behaviour

For many years the trading industry has focused on giving people more information. More charts, strategies more market updates and more educational content are now available than ever before.. Access to information has not necessarily solved one of the biggest problems traders face. How traders behave when real money is on the line.

Written ByPriyanka Gupta
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 05:55 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
Abhay Patil is using AI to tackle one of trading’s challenges: Human behaviour

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Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

Priyanka Gupta

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