/Abhay Patil is using AI to tackle one of trading’s challenges: Human behaviour

For many years, the trading industry has focused on giving people more information. More charts, strategies, market updates, and educational content are available now than ever before. Access to information has not necessarily solved one of the biggest problems traders face. How traders behave when real money is on the line. Abhay Patil is now trying to address this problem through technology.
The founder of Traders Paradise spent a decade building a trading education and community platform. During that time, Abhay Patil reached more than 1.4 million traders and investors through social media and interacted with over 10,000 people through workshops, meetups and events.
Those interactions gave Abhay Patil a perspective on why traders struggle.
Many traders already know the basics of risk management. They understand the importance of stop‑losses, position sizing, and having a strategy. Yet when markets become volatile, following those rules can become difficult. Fear, overconfidence and repeated habits can influence decisions as much as market knowledge.
Abhay Patil saw an opportunity to address this gap with technology.
Abhay Patil’s company developed TradinJournal, an AI‑powered trading journal designed to analyse a trader’s activity and identify recurring patterns in their decisions. Rather than simply recording trades, the platform is built around helping users understand what they repeatedly do where they make mistakes and how their behaviour changes over time.
The idea reflects a development in fintech, where technology is increasingly being used not only to provide financial information but also to help users understand their own financial behaviour.
TradinJournal has reached 50,000 users. Is currently valued at $5 million giving Abhay Patil a platform to continue developing the product and exploring the intersection of artificial intelligence, financial technology and behavioural analysis.
Abhay Patil’s journey also reflects how technology businesses can emerge from communities. Traders Paradise gave Abhay Patil access to the people using financial markets every day. Of starting with technology and searching for a problem Abhay Patil built technology around problems he repeatedly observed among traders.
Now based in Dubai Abhay Patil is taking that experience into fintech with TradinJournal becoming the stage of Abhay Patil’s work in the trading ecosystem.
For Abhay Patil, the future of trading is not about giving traders more information. It is also, about helping traders understand the decisions they make with that information.
Ai could become an important part of that process.
(This article is for information purpose only and does not constitute professional, financial, or career advice. Zee Media advises its readers to conduct their own research and due diligence before making any decisions based on the information.)
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